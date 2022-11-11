GARDENING: It’s time to get amaryllis growing for the holidays

Is it just me, or does it seem like Christmas keeps arriving in the stores earlier and earlier every year? Anyway, I wonder if you’ve noticed the amaryllis bulbs for sale. This may actually be a good thing because it’s time to get them growing in time for Christmas.
I know it may be hard to think about getting ready for Christmas when it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but like all bulbs, it takes them a while before they will bloom. So you’ll need to start them soon if you want to grow one from a bulb and have it blooming in time for Christmas.
I think Amaryllis may be one of the easiest and most impressive flowers you’ll ever grow! Their huge, trumpet-shaped blossoms often measure up to 8 inches across and they come in amazing colors.
Even better, they come in a variety of colors such burgundy, red, white, variegated red and white, peach and pinks so they can fit into any decor. Apparently the Greeks thought they were pretty great flowers because the name Amaryllis actually means to sparkle in Greek.
But just in case you’re not familiar with amaryllis, let me explain what we’re talking about. Amaryllis are usually considered a showy Christmas houseplant that is grown from a large bulb. Unlike tulips and daffodils, amaryllis are tender bulbs so you don’t plant them outside or they’ll freeze. In their native areas, like South Africa, they bloom outdoors in spring or summer, but around here they’re commonly “forced” into early bloom for the holidays.
The size of the bulb will usually determine the size of the flowers so if you want a large showy bloom display you should invest in a quality bulb. If you really don’t care about the bloom size and number of flowers it produces, you can purchase rather inexpensive smaller bulbs. With that said, there are a few varieties that naturally produce smaller bulbs but it should state that when you purchase it.
Here’s the tricky part. It’s hard to know exactly when an amaryllis will flower. Some varieties tend to bloom sooner than others. So you might want to buy a couple of bulbs and start them at different times if you want to make sure you have one blooming for say, your Christmas party.
However, all of the flowers on the stalk don’t usually bloom at the same time, which actually extends the blooming time. For the most part though, bulbs will take about six to eight weeks before they bloom. So count the number of weeks until you want the bulb to bloom.
If you’re buying an individual bulb, rather than one in a kit, you might want to choose a heavier pot that won’t tip over due to the height of the flowers. Your pot should only be about one inch wider than the bulb and have a hole in the bottom for water to drain. But you’re not limited to just one bulb per pot. Several bulbs can be planted in one container. Just keep them about an inch apart from each other.
When you’re planting the bulb use a high-quality sterile potting soil. Just moisten the soil, fill the pot a little more than half full and set the bulb on top and add a little more soil.
It may sound strange but you should leave the top 1/3 of the bulb sticking out of the soil. That’s all there is to it. Then place your planted bulb in a warm room with temperatures around 70 degrees. Sunlight isn’t needed until the plant begins to grow. At that time it should be moved to a bright location but not placed in direct sun.
Water it sparingly until the flower bud appears. After this, keep the soil moist but not saturated.
Rotate the pot occasionally to keep the plant growing straight instead of leaning toward the sunlight. Try not to move the plant to a new location after the buds appear or it may drop the buds. Once it has bloomed you’ll be OK moving it.
Also, if you keep your flowering bulb away from direct sunlight it will probably bloom for about a month. Amaryllis can make a dramatic statement as a cut flower, so if you want to add some to your flower arrangement, there’s no reason not to. They’ll last as long as any other cut flower.
If you want to try to get your plant to bloom year after year, once it finishes blooming, cut the flower stem (not the leaves) to within an inch of the bulb. This will help the bulb store energy.
Give the plant plenty of bright light to help it build up its reserves and water like you do the rest of your houseplants. Grow your amaryllis indoors all winter and into the spring.
After danger of frost, you can move it outside for the summer. Fertilize the plant once or twice a month to keep the leaves lush and green. The soil should be kept barely moist. In late summer or early fall, stop watering it and move the potted bulb to a cool (55 degrees), dry location, away from bright light. A basement or garage is ideal.
The leaves will gradually wither and fall away as it goes dormant. Leave the bulb alone and don’t water it. After your amaryllis has rested for a couple of months, you can start it again.
There’s no rush, so if you have several bulbs you may want to start them at different times. If the bulb is too crowded, repot it using fresh potting soil. Water it once and move the pot into a warm 60-65 degree room. Water sparingly until the bulb is actively growing.
You’ll discover the bulbs reproduce by growing “daughter” bulbs next to the “mother” bulb. It will take three to five years for a daughter bulb to reach a mature size, so be patient. The daughter bulbs can be separated and planted when you start the bulb again for the holidays. A cared for amaryllis plant can easily live for 75 years! (I hope my kids will want my bulbs.)
I think a lot of people must think amaryllis are pretty great Christmas plants because the U.S. imports more than 10 million amaryllis bulbs every year. Most of these come from Holland or South Africa. With that said, be aware that amaryllis are considered poisonous to pets. If ingested, pets may vomit, appear depressed, or show signs of a painful abdomen and a loss of appetite so keep them out of reach from your pets as well as small children.
With more than 600 named varieties of amaryllis I bet you can find one that will be a perfect fit for your Christmas décor. You know what? I think this has put me in the mood for Christmas. Is it too early to start wishing for a white Christmas?
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.