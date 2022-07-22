GARDENING: Keep growing in late July

I hope you’ve been enjoying the monsoon rains as much as I have! I know our gardens definitely like it.
Weeds have benefited from the moisture. There were areas in my landscape where I thought I had the weeds pretty much under control, but within a week or two I discovered I was sadly mistaken. Some of those weeds had shot up about a foot high almost overnight.
If this sounds like your garden, the takeaway message is, try to keep them from going to seed and reproducing. I know this is easier said than done. Sometimes you may have to resort to pulling them or spraying them. I’m thinking we’re all dealing with a few of those sinister low growing spurge’s, as well as purslane, which seem to be popping up everywhere. If you look really closely at them you may be able to see the little seeds just waiting to create new plants.
Some weeds, like bindweed, or mullein have such an extensive root system that pulling them is incredibly hard. Russian knapweed, which you can ID by its black roots, has a resin that looks similar to Elmer’s glue. Many people are allergic to the creamy substance so it’s wise to wear gloves if you plan to pull it.
If you’re going to spray your weeds, identifying them and using the correct product at the right time is the key to good control. Also, spraying weeds when it’s breezy or when temperatures are above 80 degrees can cause most products to drift off target harming nearby plants. If you have weeds in your flower beds or vegetable gardens removing the weeds and applying a couple inches of mulch will not only help retain the soil moisture but can help keep some of your weeds at bay.
Keeping your tomato plants, peppers, and zucchini evenly watered and mulched will help prevent blossom end rot, a condition that causes the bottom of the fruit to turn brown. Veggies with these symptoms can be eaten after you cut the brown off, and the plant can recover. Applying extra calcium to the plants isn’t needed in our soils and won’t really help. Potatoes can become hollow in the middle when moisture is sporadic. Keep in mind, applying too much water to potatoes can make the skin “crackly”.
If you want to keep your roses looking their best, deadhead (cut off the old blooms) when they start fading. This will help keep your daisies, daylilies, and a number of perennials and annuals looking great. Additional fertilizer may be needed.
I’ve been seeing a lot of leafhoppers on sensation box elder trees! These insects won’t kill a healthy mature tree but they can certainly make the foliage look bad, not to mention being a serious nuisance as you try not to inhale the little critters when you get anywhere near the tree.
Permethrin sprays work well to control these insects. However, this isn’t organic. Most of the organic sprays need to be applied directly on the insect to get good results. Regardless of what spray you choose, always read the entire label and avoid spraying over flowers that have bees and other beneficial insects.
If your lawn is looking a little peaked and not growing quite as quickly as you wish it were, you could apply a light application of nitrogen to it. Don’t overdo it though. Don’t apply more than about 1 pound of nitrogen to 1,000 square feet of lawn. Too much nitrogen at this time of year can encourage insect and disease problems. If you have a blue grama or buffalo grass lawn and you haven’t fertilized it yet, about a half-pound of nitrogen to 1,000 square feet is recommended. As always, follow the instructions on the bag when applying it.
This is the time of year when we see a lot of yellow trees that really shouldn’t be yellow in color. This is usually because the tree has an iron deficiency known as iron chlorosis. Aspen, Amur maples, some red maples, and silver maples are notorious for iron deficiency. Dumping a bunch of iron in the tree seldom helps. Oftentimes girdled roots that have wrapped around the trunk of the tree is causing the problem.
Drought stress or overwatering can also result in yellowing leaves. Over time the yellowing can cause enough decline in photosynthesis that the tree may die. Identifying the problem is important. After you’ve determined the cause, and corrected the problem, chelated iron could be applied within the drip line of the tree which might help it out.
If you have a problem or a question, the master gardeners will have a booth at the Montrose County Fair. Stop by the booth and talk to a master gardener about the problem or bring a sample in a sealed container and they can take a look at it and help you out.
I have to leave you with a funny story. Some of my daughter’s tomatoes finally turned red and were just right for picking. So she went out in the morning to pick some tasty treats and they were gone! She looked and looked for the red tomatoes but didn’t see any and wondered, what the heck. Then she saw her 1-year-old Labrador retriever with a tomato in his mouth and juice running down his chin. He had discovered how fantastic home-grown tomatoes really are! It just goes to show, you never know what to expect in your garden. Maybe that’s part of what keeps it interesting. Happy gardening!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.