I know, out with the old and in with the new has kind of become the mantra after New Year’s these days. But I really hope you don’t feel that way about a houseplant that may be struggling a bit. Most of the time it’s just a matter of finding out what the plant is trying to tell you and doing what you can to accommodate it.
Why not start this year off with trying to learn to speak houseplant. For example, do you know your plant can actually tell you if it wants more or less light? Plants that aren’t receiving enough light will have small, thin leaves and a leggy, spindly appearance. The plant may become yellow and drop the lower leaves. ‘Low light syndrome’ can even eventually lead to the premature death of the plant.
It’s really easy to over water a plant that has low light syndrome. Plants that are growing in low light conditions will not only require less water, but will also need less fertilizer than those growing in bright conditions. The normal reaction when we see plants in this condition is to pour water and fertilizer on them to stimulate growth, but resist this temptation until you’re certain this is what’s needed. Root rot, fungal problems, insects, and disease will all become more prevalent when a houseplant is overwatered.
Drain holes in the bottom of the pot will help you avoid overwatering a plant. The holes also help with air movement in the root zone. Some of the plastic pots that are available look like expensive stoneware pots and I think they’re great! The problem is some of them don’t have drain holes in the bottom. In that case, I get my drill and make a few small holes and put a clear plastic drip tray under it. It may not look quite as good but my plants appreciate it.
Small, watery looking blisters on the leaves, or rusty spots on the underside of the leaves, especially on plants with thick leaves, are caused by over watering and cold conditions. This situation is known as Edema (Oedema) and can easily be cured by moving the plant to a warmer location and reducing the amount of water that it receives. Another symptom of over watering is yellow foliage, wilting, and dark brown roots.
I bet you’ve noticed your plant needs less water in the cooler, darker days of winter than when it was vigorously growing during the bright long days of summer. When I see a plant that is wilted, my first reaction is to give it a drink, but after touching the soil, or probing down an inch or so with my finger, I often discover that the plant is too wet.
Most plants prefer the soil to become a little dry to the touch before you water again. A general rule of thumb is, most houseplants are better at handling a lack of water than an abundance of it. Water your plants thoroughly, but do not allow them to stand in water. Your watering schedule should depend on what kind of plant you have and things like the pot and media it is in, how much sun it is getting, humidity, and temperature.
With that said, your plant may be trying to tell you it’s under watered if the leaves are an off color, it’s wilted and the growth is stunted. It may also exhibit yellow veins or browning around the tips and edges of the leaves.
Plants can actually experience too much light. Plants that receive too much light may wilt or have an overall yellowish appearance. In time, large brown spots known as leaf scorch or leaf burn, may even develop on the leaves.
Your plant might be trying to tell you it’s outgrown its living space and needs to re-potted. If you can pick up the pot and it feels unusually light it might be time to re-pot. Carefully removing the plant from the pot and looking at the roots should be very telling. If they’re noticeably compacted, it’s time to re-pot. The exception is orchids. They like their roots to hang over the edge of the pot.
Your plant could be trying to tell you it’s too hot or too cold. Most houseplants are from the tropics and prefer temperatures around 60 degrees at night to 75 degrees in the day. Maybe your plant just needs to be moved away from a cold window or moved to a sunnier, warmer room.
I’m sure your plant isn’t happy if it’s exposed to hot or cold drafts. Citrus trees for example, don’t do well in drafty locations. Placing a temperature-sensitive plant near a door or vent can cause yellowing and leaf drop.
A dusty, dirty, plant will also not be happy. Cleaning it with a damp sponge, feather duster, or a tepid shower may be just the thing your plant is screaming for. This is also a good time to check for insects and perhaps cut off a few unsightly leaves.
Remember, when you make changes to your plant, they’ll be slow to react. Give them a few weeks to see how they’re responding.
I know this is pretty basic but it’s a good place to begin to understand what your plant may be telling you. Insects and disease are a whole 'nother topic for discussion. Just don’t be too anxious to toss that struggling plant. It may simply be trying to get your attention
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a certified pesticide applicator (Interior) advanced master gardener and ISA-certified arborist.
