houseplants

Winter can be tough on houseplants. Oftentimes they may tell you why.

 (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

I know, out with the old and in with the new has kind of become the mantra after New Year’s these days. But I really hope you don’t feel that way about a houseplant that may be struggling a bit. Most of the time it’s just a matter of finding out what the plant is trying to tell you and doing what you can to accommodate it.

Why not start this year off with trying to learn to speak houseplant. For example, do you know your plant can actually tell you if it wants more or less light? Plants that aren’t receiving enough light will have small, thin leaves and a leggy, spindly appearance. The plant may become yellow and drop the lower leaves. ‘Low light syndrome’ can even eventually lead to the premature death of the plant.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?