GARDENING: Picking the best produce

Scare tape can help you enjoy your crops before the birds do. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

Hopefully you’re one of those experiencing a bountiful harvest from your garden and delicious fruit from your fruit trees! I think one of the true joys of summer is having a backyard garden or a few containers with some delicious homegrown produce. I love stepping out of my back door and munching on a few fresh picked pea pods or picking a handful of lettuce to have with dinner.

Sad to say, those days are coming to an end and we’ve reached the time of year when I want to get serious about harvesting and storing my produce before the garden freezes and winter becomes a reality.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?