GARDENING: Plant your Arbor Day tree for years of enjoyment

Wow! Can you believe today is already Arbor Day? So I wonder how many of you are planning on planting a tree today.
I know, planting a tree can be a bit labor intensive and costly. That’s why doing it right the first time will be worth the effort. And think of the enjoyment you and future generations will get as a result of your effort. So here are a few simple guidelines to help you and your tree enjoy many happy years together.
The success or failure of your tree often depends on choices made right in the nursery, well before the tree is ever brought home. Much to the chagrin of many gardeners, not all trees will do well in all soils, but with so many trees available for gardeners to choose from I’m sure you can find the perfect tree for your location.
The trick is knowing your soil and the needs of the tree. As a general rule of thumb, if your soil has a white, crusty layer of residue on the surface of your soil it’s probably high in salt, which most trees don’t like. Choosing a tree that will tolerate this soil condition could determine the success or failure of the tree. The Montrose CSU Cooperative Extension office can do a free salt test for you, which could be helpful. If you need information about the test contact the office at 970-249-3935.
You may not think much about it when you’re standing in the garden center looking at all the great new trees, but hot, dry areas will require different species of trees than those planted in cool, moist, shady areas. Don’t be timid about asking questions about the needs of the tree before you buy it.
Think about the reason that you are planting the tree. Are you looking for privacy, a windbreak, shade, fruit, or a bird habitat? Do you want a tree that’s slow growing or one that will grow quickly? Keep in mind, a tree that grows slowly will have fewer insect and disease problems, has stronger wood, and generally has a much longer life span than a quickly growing tree.
Planting a couple of fruit trees in your backyard may sound like a fantastic idea but keep in mind that they require some pruning skills, and peach trees don’t do well in irrigated lawn situations. You may also need to deal with some insect problems but it may be well worth the effort.
Don’t forget to think about the mature height and width of the tree. Will it fit into its new home once it reaches its mature height? Look up to see if there are wires above the site before making a costly mistake. All of these things should influence your decision.
It may be a good idea to contact your utility company to mark the location of any underground lines before you dig. You don’t want to dig into hidden underground utilities, but you also don’t want to buy a tree for a particular location and find out it’s not going to work there because of underground pipes or wires.
Planting too deep can lead to the death of the tree. The planting hole should be only deep enough to allow the top inch of the root flair to remain above the soil level. If you’re planting a tree with burlap around the root ball, remove the burlap or pull it back at least halfway down the root ball. All twine and wires must be removed from the top layer of a tree basket.
If the roots are “pot bound” or wrapped around, loosen them with your fingers if possible, or slit the root ball’s sides with a sharp knife, making cuts approximately 1 inch deep. Some of the newer methods of planting suggest washing most of the soil off of the root system and spreading the roots outward before covering them with soil. But this can be a bit tricky for the novice gardener and may not be a wise idea.
The planting hole should be dug wide rather than deep. This will allow the roots to spread out and not become crowded. Set the root ball in the planting hole on solid ground, not on loose back-filled soil. This will eliminate settling which results in the tree being planted too deep.
Add only one part organic material, such as compost to two parts soil to backfill the hole. Adding more “goodies'' than this to your soil will make the tree’s new home so desirable that the roots will continue to grow in the circle of the planting hole and never expand outward.
Water the soil well using a slow stream of water or a bubbler. Let the water settle the soil. Don’t stomp the soil with your feet! The amount of water that you give the tree throughout the summer will depend on the soil conditions and temperatures. Dig a small handful of soil with a trowel on the edge of the planting area. If the soil feels moist and holds together when squeezed, it doesn’t need water. Dry soil should definitely be watered as soon as possible. The soil moisture should be checked once or twice a week if you’re in doubt.
Adding mulch will reduce the frequency of watering and help keep the root system at an even temperature.
In nature, a forest provides its own mulch with several inches of leaves or pine needles. We can recreate a similar environment by mulching with three to four inches of bark chips. Just be sure to keep the mulch about an inch away from the trunk of the tree.
Mulch around the base of the tree will also help keep the grass in the lawn away from the trunk and may help avoid damage caused by hitting the trunk with the mower or a string trimmer.
If there appears to be some danger of the tree falling or leaning, the tree should be staked for support. However, allowing a tree to learn to bend a little when it’s young will produce a stronger tree.
If staking is necessary, use a wide fabric strap, like that found on backpack straps, to tie the tree. Don’t use narrow straps or garden hose with wire running through it or pieces of black inner tubes because it will damage the tree. Be sure to remove the guides and stakes after a year or two!
Only dead wood, injured, or diseased branches should be removed from a newly transplanted tree. Hopefully that won’t be an issue with your new tree.
Just in case you’re wondering, here are a few trees that I would NOT recommend planting for various reasons. Austree (Salix alba x matsudana), aspen (Populus tremuloides), silver maple (Acer saccharinum), Russian-olive (Elaeagnus angustifolia), Tree-of-Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), tamarisk (Tamarix spp.), willows (Salix spp.), white-barked birches (Betula spp.), Siberian elm (Ulmus pumila) and true ash species.
I like the idea of planting a tree that you can enjoy now, while leaving a legacy for future generations to appreciate.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator, advanced master gardener.