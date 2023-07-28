You may have weevils hiding and damaging some of the plants in your landscape and not even be aware of them. This is because most of them are extremely good at hide and seek.
There are actually several different kinds of weevils and each kind has their favorite plants to attack. For example, Black Vine Weevils are the largest of these weevils, being about one-fourth inch long, but you seldom see them because they’re nocturnal.
They like to hide in fallen leaf debris under the plant and come out at night to feed. You might find the leaves (especially the lower leaves) of some of your shrubs and perennials look scalloped, or look as if they have been cut with pinking shears. When you take a close look at the leaves of lilacs, euonymus, privet hedges, roses, peonies, or grapes you might see small notches.
I know that this may seem insignificant and even a bit attractive to some people, but repeated attacks over a period of several years can kill your plant. With this said, most of the damage that these weevils cause occurs underground where the weevil’s larvae are feeding on the roots or even the stems of the plant.
During midsummer, the adult weevil will lay eggs around the base of the plant and as you probably guessed, the eggs soon hatch and the legless larva begin feeding on the plant’s root system until cold weather arrives. In the spring, with the onset of warmer weather, the larvae resume feeding on the leaves and lower stems of your plant. It’s kind of a vicious cycle.
I need to caution you though. Don’t confuse the natural serrated edges that some plants have with weevil damage. The notches from weevils will not be as uniformed. Leaf Cutter Bees will cut a distinguishable “C” shape in the leaf. The bees are actually excellent pollinators and are using the cut portion of the leaf to line their nest. So don’t worry about bee notches. C-shaped cuts in leaves are a good thing.
I think it’s interesting that all black vine weevils are females. They don’t fly, yet populations can grow rapidly. This is because they can crawl in from neighboring yards, or can be brought to a location with new plants.
Strawberry root weevils are very similar to black vine weevil, except they feed on strawberry and raspberry plants, and occasionally grape vines. You won’t notice notches in the leaves as you do with the black vine weevil. Instead, the plants that the larvae are feeding on will be stunted and have reddish leaves that curl exposing the underside. The plant will often wilt, especially in dry weather like we’ve been experiencing. So check for weevils before assuming the problem is caused by drought.
Hollyhock weevils are also out and about. These weevils also usually go unseen because they are inconspicuously feeding on the underside of the hollyhock leaves or in the protection of the flower buds. If you look closely, you’ll easily spot them hiding.
White pine weevils are another weevil that you may not know you have in your landscape. These weevils prefer spruce and Austrian pine trees. During the early spring, the weevils emerge from the base of the tree and climb to the top of the tree where they bore into the upper branches or the top leader and begin feeding.
Because they’re feeding in the core of the leader or branches, they often go unnoticed until the top of the tree or upper outer branches begin to curl. (Over-watering and winter snows can also cause the tops to bend.) If your trees have been attacked by weevils, you might want to mark your calendar to remind yourself to spray the trunk of the tree in early spring with a product such as Sevin or Permethrin to prevent new attacks.
Beneficial insects won’t be out and about in the early season and the weevils will be discouraged from climbing to the top of the tree. A systemic insecticide applied at this time will also work.
Curculio weevils have a very long “nose”. If you find holes in your rose buds look closely to see if you can spot the weevil causing the damage. I don’t come across these weevils very often, but they are present in some local gardens. These little tan weevils prefer roses and nuts.
Luckily there are actually several options for weevil control. If you can see the weevils, sometimes they can simply be picked off of the plants. Permethrin or a systemic pesticide can be effective if bees aren’t visiting the plant.
If you prefer an organic pesticide, products such as Diatomaceous earth could be sprinkled around the base of the plant or on the areas where you see the weevils. It will need to be reapplied though if it rains or if watering has washed it off of the applied area. Beneficial nematodes can also be purchased, but these will work best in potted plants.
Removing fallen leaves and mulch from underneath your shrubs and affected plants will help control the weevils. Traps can be made by placing moistened burlap, boards, or other creative sheltering debris around the affected plants.
The trap can then be lifted up and any weevils collected under them can be destroyed. Because the weevils prefer moist soil, allowing the soil to dry a bit between watering will also help to control the insects.
Sometimes weevils will enter your home and become a nuisance. They won’t do any harm, but who wants weevils crawling around the house? Vacuuming them up may be the best solution for dealing with them. A barrier spray can also be applied around the exterior of your home.
So take time for a close look at your garden plants. You may not see or hear a weevil, or any signs of them, but it’s always fun to discover new and interesting things in the garden when you look closely.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator, advanced master gardener.