You may have weevils hiding and damaging some of the plants in your landscape and not even be aware of them. This is because most of them are extremely good at hide and seek. 

There are actually several different kinds of weevils and each kind has their favorite plants to attack. For example, Black Vine Weevils are the largest of these weevils, being about one-fourth inch long, but you seldom see them because they’re nocturnal.



