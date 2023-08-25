GARDENING: Sphinx moths causing a buzz among gardeners

I’ve discovered there’s a real love hate relationship when it comes to sphinx moths, or sometimes more affectionately referred to as hummingbird moths. It seems to me that most people either love them or hate them. So let me explain and you can decide which camp you might be in.
I think the real debate is, are they causing considerable damage to my plants or are they helping in some way. Sometimes the answer is both. It’s not easy to put an insect in a category of being beneficial or destructive and this just might be one of those cases.
Entomologists say there are more than 120 species of hornworm (Sphingide family) moths in the U.S. and more than 30 species of hornworms found just in Colorado.
Most of them go completely unnoticed by most people because they don’t do any significant injury to a plant. So we’re really only talking about two species, the tobacco hornworm and the tomato hornworm.
If this is confusing, the hornworms are actually the larva of the sphinx moths, also known as sphinx, hawk, or “hummingbird” moths. The tomato hornworm is the larval stage of the five-spotted hawk moth, Manduca quinquemaculata.
It’s dreaded by many gardeners because it can devastate tomato plants and occasionally other members of the nightshade family, like peppers.
The first time I encountered one of the giant, tomato plant colored, caterpillars hanging on the underside of a tomato plant branch it kind of freaked me out. Let’s face it they can be a bit intimidating and startling to say the least.
These guys are the largest caterpillars found in Colorado and can be three inches long or more.
And as if that’s not bad enough, some have a black formidable-looking horn on their hind end. However, some species don’t have the horn. Instead they have markings that look a bit like an eye.
The tobacco hornworm is the larva form of the Carolina sphinx moth Macduca sexta and is very similar in appearance to the tomato hornworm except it has a red demonic horn.
The horn won’t hurt you but that’s just creepy. Apparently some birds are scared away by the horn so the horn is more really a protection thing.
Tomato hornworms are usually green with seven white sidewise V’s on their sides and a few yellow and black marks but occasionally they can be quite dark, almost black. They have five little legs on their front segment which enable them to cling onto the underside of the tomato branch.
They’ll even cling onto your finger if you want to impress your friends with your bravery. If you knock the caterpillars loose from the plant they will usually flop around. That’s when I kick a little soil over them and stomp on them. It makes me feel some sense of gratification.
These guys have a big appetite and can defoliate a tomato plant within a few days. So if you find a plant that looks a little thinner than it did the day before, you might start looking for the caterpillars.
They can be hard to see when they’re on the underside of a stem or leaf because they blend in so well. I’ve learned to look for the chunks of little black poop on the ground. When I see that, I know they’re usually somewhere on the plant. Once you see that you’ll know what I mean.
Luckily, they really are pretty easy to eradicate. A master gardener friend of mine says she cuts them in half with a pair of scissors but if you’re a little too squeamish for that there are other ways to deal with them.
You could always pick them off and drop them into a container of soapy water. Or you could spray them with Bt Bacillus thuringiensis. This is an organic product that only kills caterpillars.
If a bird eats the caterpillar it won’t harm them in the least. The caterpillar will not die right away but they will stop feeding which is what you want.
So you may be wondering why some people love the moths. The adult hornworms really do look somewhat like a hummingbird as they fly from flower to flower.
Much like hummingbirds or other pollinating insects, they spread pollen from plant to plant as they feed. I suppose it can be interesting to watch them fly from flower to flower but they always bump into my windows in the evening and leave a disgusting mess for me to wash off.
If the caterpillars are a problem year after year, try roto-tilling the soil either in late fall or in spring before you plant because this is where the new generations will emerge from a pupa. This will either bury them or destroy them before they can hatch into egg-laying moths.
I think it’s interesting to find one of the large pupa in the soil for the first time. They kind of look like a little cigar that’s a couple inches long with a point on one end. Rotating where you plant things in your garden is always a good idea and could be beneficial here too.
I put a floating row cover over the top of my tomato plants to keep the birds from eating them and so far this has kept the birds and sphinx moths out of the area while still allowing the bees to pollinate the plants. I’m also hoping the covers will give the plants enough shade that it will cool them a bit which should help them to set flowers and ripen.
So which camp do you find yourself in? I bet you think they’re pretty cool little moths if you don’t have tomato plants. But then, the caterpillars can be pretty easily dealt with.
So maybe you’re easy going and don’t get too excited one way or another. I bet you can guess how I feel about them. I’m going to try real hard to be more easy going when it comes to them, but that may take some serious rehab.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a licensed pesticide applicator, ISA certified arborist, and advanced master gardener.