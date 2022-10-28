GARDENING: Spiders may not be as spooky as you think

This is the time of year when spooky sights are everywhere. Jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, black cats, zombies, and witches are to be expected, but nothing comes close to scaring some people as much as spiders.
If spiders alone aren’t spooky enough, it certainly doesn’t help when they have names like: cellar spider, wolf spider, black widow, brown recluse, or jumping spider.
If you’re one who freaks out when you see a spider, take a deep breath and hear me out. Most spiders should not be feared! These little guys are often just misunderstood. I know, (eye roll) but think about why you may have a bit of arachnophobia. Maybe it’s because spiders startle you?
Maybe it’s because you think they’re going to attack and bite you? Is it because they can move so darn fast? Whatever the reason, knowing a few facts about the little critters may help.
I wonder if you’ve ever experienced a spider running across the floor coming straight towards you? This wasn’t because it wanted to attack you or freak you out.
It was probably just confused by vibrations and movement, and moved towards you. When spiders discover you are a bigger creature than them, and figure out you could actually harm them, they run in fear and hide. You’ll feel so tough when this happens!
Would it help you to know that even though they have eight eyes, most spiders don’t see too well? However, wolf spiders have pretty good eyesight. A spider will sometimes run towards you if something behind it has frightened it but it’s not trying to attack you! There are very few species that will actually harm people.
Most spiders have such small mouthparts that the skin may not even be broken if you’re bitten, or the bite will be very minimal. When a spider does bite, it’s usually our fault. Spiders will only bite for two reasons; they’re either trying to defend themselves or they want to immobilize prey. If a spider is trapped against the skin, it may feel threatened and bite to protect itself. Venom is a precious resource that spiders don’t want to waste. They would much rather avoid confrontation.
Here’s some interesting spider facts that might help you understand and appreciate them a little bit more. Wolf spider carries her babies on her back to protect them. Now that’s a pretty good mom. Spiders actually use their front feet to taste. If you wipe an entry point to your house with a dryer sheet the spider will find it distasteful and won’t step on it.
Speaking of feet, have your ever wondered how spiders can walk across their web without getting stuck in it like other insects do? The trick is, they have two to three “claws” called setae that enable them to walk across the web without getting tangled. A spider may occasionally walk across another spider’s web but they will never use another’s web. Now, have you pondered how they can walk across the ceiling without falling? They actually have hundreds of little clusters of microscopic hairs on the pads of their feet. These hairs spread out causing an adhesion when they flatten out. This grip is so strong that they say it can hold 170 times their own weight.
Do you know that spiders actually clean their mouth after they eat? I think that’s impressive. (Praying mantis also clean their face after eating.) Some spiders such as orb weavers and cat face spiders will eat their webs and build new ones each day. They say the protein in the web material helps them recover some of the energy they’ve expended on building them. Another interesting use of spider webs is that they’ve got quite a lot of a vitamin K in them, which can help blood to clot. Before the use of gauze, they say some people used to put spider webs on wounds! Now isn’t that interesting?
I’m guessing at some point you’ve stepped into the shower and found a big spider trying to climb the shower wall or one hanging around by your feet. No, it wasn’t trying to reenact a scene from the movie Psycho. It was there because it has sought out a quiet, secluded, place with some much needed moisture. You can simply wash the spider down the drain, and go about your shower as if nothing happened, if you think you can get over the trauma of drowning an innocent little spider.
According to the Colorado Department of Health, 80% of what people think are spider bites aren’t. However, if by chance you happen to get bitten by a spider, most species that we find in the Montrose area will produce no more than an itchy, mosquito bite-like reaction. Now that doesn’t sound too bad, does it? I know the thought of the creepy little things crawling on you does more than make your skin crawl, but just brush it off.|
With all of this said, there are a couple of spiders that you need to be watchful of in our area. One is the notorious black widow that most people think of as the Halloween spider. These usually have a red hourglass marking on their abdomen. Sometimes the hourglass can be a bit orange in color, if it even has a color. Young widows and males will not have the typical red hourglass marking. Widows will produce an ugly, painful bite, and should be taken seriously.
Fortunately, these spiders prefer cool, dark, undisturbed places and seldom leave their webs. Just be cautious when picking up objects that have laid in the landscape all summer. Check the underside when picking such items up to avoid a close encounter. If you’re going into your crawl space, pay attention. Even though these guys don’t want to hurt you, I do suggest you kill them!
Brown recluse spiders are another spider to be aware of. These have never been officially identified as being present in the Montrose area. However, if a questionable spider bites you, try to capture it and bring it to the Extension office to get it positively identified.
When I saw my first brown recluse at an entomology class, I was surprised by how small they are. People often think they’ve seen a brown recluse but it usually turns out to be a funnel web spider or some other innocent spider. However, if the spider has a distinct violin shape on its back, be careful and try to capture it for a positive ID.
The yellow sac spider Cheiracanthium is a newcomer to Colorado, and I’ve never seen one here but you should be aware of it. This little tan spider will bite but is not aggressive. Once again, it just wants to protect itself.
Would it give you comfort to know that most spiders in Colorado have a lifespan of only one year? That is, all except black widows and some wolf spiders, which can live up to a few years. Oh yeah, and tarantulas that can survive a decade or more. My pet “rescue” tarantula, “Bert” lived at least 20 years. The good news is, we really don’t have many tarantulas in our area and most of us will never see one around here.
I’m sure you don’t want to put up with spiders in your home, and those festive spider webs can’t be passed off as decorations after Halloween. So what can you do? The occasional spiders can be removed by hand in a tissue (wear rubber gloves when in doubt) or trap the spider in a container and relocate it outside. Of course you could vacuum it up or smoosh it, but that’s kind of sad.
Even though spiders don’t really bother me, I don’t like finding them where they don’t belong. Just to be on the safe side at this time of year, I always check my shoes and shake my clothes before putting them on. Did you know that reducing outdoor lighting can help reduce spiders? Replacing an outdoor light bulb with a yellow bulb or sodium vapor bulbs can reduce spider populations because they’re not attracted to these lights.
Keep in mind that spiders are beneficial insects! They do a great job of controlling unwanted insects in our gardens. Try to look for the good in spiders and avoid watching movies like Arachnophobia or Big Ass Spider while alone in a dark room. Have a Happy Halloween!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a Certified Pesticide Applicator, Advanced Master Gardener, ISA Certified Arborist.