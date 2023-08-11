GARDENING: Squash the squash bugs

Squash bugs are showing up in vegetable gardens and can cause significant damage to plants. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/ Special to the MDP)

Several gardeners stopped by the master gardener’s booth at the Montrose County Fair with questions dealing with the large numbers of squash bugs, Anasa tristis, that are showing up in veggie gardens.

So I think it’s time to talk about this troublemaker.



