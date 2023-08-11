GARDENING: Squash the squash bugs

Several gardeners stopped by the master gardener’s booth at the Montrose County Fair with questions dealing with the large numbers of squash bugs, Anasa tristis, that are showing up in veggie gardens.
So I think it’s time to talk about this troublemaker.
As the name implies, these bugs prefer feeding on squash. However, they sometimes dine on anything in the cucurbit family. Pumpkins, cucumbers, zucchini (yes, that would be a bad thing) gourds, and melons just might be on their menu. These bugs should be taken seriously because they can cause a lot of damage in a very short time.
I wish I could tell you squash bugs can easily be dealt with but that’s just not the case. Let’s face it. These guys are hard to get rid of, but you can win. Knowing a little bit about these bugs will make getting rid of them easier. So let’s start at the beginning.
These guys overwinter in debris in the garden. They usually make their appearance in late spring and begin feeding and mating. Mom will lay up to 200 eggs in little clusters on the underside of the leaf. Yipes! You can see why they become a problem so quickly.
The eggs can be easily recognized because they look like little copper colored footballs on the underside of the leaf. At this point some gardeners pick the eggs off or roll up a piece of duct tape, sticky side out, and press it against the leaf.
The eggs will stick to the tape and be easily pulled off of the leaf. If you plan to do this don’t delay when you spot them. The bugs will hatch within a week or two.
The newly hatched baby bugs, or nymphs, are pale green in color, turning dark brown to almost black as they mature. The nymphs usually feed together in groups on the underside of plants. They’ll become fully grown within four to six weeks.
They love hot dry weather and when conditions are favorable they can have two and sometimes three generations a season. Let’s see, 200 eggs each, times three generations equals a lot of bugs!
As if that’s not bad enough, the late summer or fall generation will overwinter as adults, setting you up for a problem next summer.
Keep your eyes open for the adult bugs which can be about a half inch long, oval shaped, and kind of flat. If you look closely you may notice distinctive orange-yellow markings on their legs and antennae.
Some of them will have an inverted V or diamond shape in the middle of their backs with white dots around the perimeter. You’ll probably first notice the bugs when you see them walking on your plant. But don’t be fooled. They can also fly, which may be how they arrived in your garden.
They can kill your plant almost overnight! So take them seriously. The bugs don’t really feed by munching on your plants like a grasshopper does. Instead they feed by sucking. In an action almost like poking a straw into the plant cells they suck up the “juices" like a tasty drink.
This causes the leaf or stems to collapse because the plant is unable to move water to the cells. As a result the leaves will quickly turn black and die.
Squash bugs like to hide around the base of the plant during the heat of the day and will climb up the stems when you water. As the season progresses they will congregate on the vegetable itself. It might be a good idea to check your plants weekly for these horrid little creatures.
If possible, you could pick off any of the bugs you see and toss them into a bucket of soapy water. You could squash them but you’ll probably experience an unpleasant odor. If there’s mulch around the base of your plant it should be pulled back from base of the affected plants to reduce their comfortable hiding place.
Diatomaceous earth could then be sprinkled around the base of the plant to control them, but you’ll need to reapply it after you water. An insecticidal soap could be sprayed on the bugs but remember you need to spray it on the bugs to kill them.
Soap can burn some plants so use it with caution and apply it in the cool of the day. Neem oil is another organic option. The insecticide Permethrin or Carbaryl could also be sprayed around the base of the plant and undersides of the leaves.
These products are effective but aren’t organic. They’ll provide even better control if you start applying it relatively early in the growing season and a few times throughout the season. Be sure to read and follow the label for spraying information.
You may want to make a trap by placing a small board at the base of the plant. The idea is, the bugs will crawl under the board and you gather them up early in the morning. Hopefully you will have trapped them if they are present.
At the end of the gardening season pull up the plants that you had trouble with and turn over the soil to help alleviate problems next summer. Remove plant debris in the garden area because the bugs can over winter in them if we have a mild winter.
All and all, controlling squash bugs often requires a combination of cultural, mechanical, and even chemical control methods. Early detection and control are crucial to minimize damage to plants and preventing large populations.
So what do you think? Are you up for conquering the challenge that these guys present? The victory you’ll experience will be worth the effort.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator, advanced master gardener