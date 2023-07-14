GARDENING: There’s so many great ways to spend time in the July garden

Don’t worry about the spider webs on your junipers or other shrubs. In a way, they’re somewhat attractive. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/ Special to the MDP)

I love July in the garden! Maybe that’s because we get to exercise our gardening skills at the same time that we’re seeing the results of our labor. 

Lettuce and spinach may still be producing, but for continuous produce why not plant a second crop? In fact, carrots, beets, beans and turnips can all be planted now. Just be sure to keep the seeds adequately moist until they emerge. Mulching them a bit will help keep the seeds cooler and help hold soil moisture. 



