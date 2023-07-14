GARDENING: There’s so many great ways to spend time in the July garden

I love July in the garden! Maybe that’s because we get to exercise our gardening skills at the same time that we’re seeing the results of our labor.
Lettuce and spinach may still be producing, but for continuous produce why not plant a second crop? In fact, carrots, beets, beans and turnips can all be planted now. Just be sure to keep the seeds adequately moist until they emerge. Mulching them a bit will help keep the seeds cooler and help hold soil moisture.
I enjoy continuous color in my landscape and sometimes that can take a bit of work. As the color of early bulbs fade, the springtime perennials come into their glory.
Then come the early summer beauties. When these finish I still want color but the heat of summer can be a bit challenging. A visit to your local garden center or botanic gardens to see what is blooming at this time of year may be just what’s needed.
If you like what you see and think it would work for you, why not try planting that in your landscape? The tricky part is planting when daytime temperatures hover at 90 degrees or more. But don’t let that stop you from planting.
If you can provide the plants with a bit of shade, mulch them, and provide adequate water they should be ok. They may struggle a bit but be patient with them. It will be worth the effort.
Another reason to love July in the garden is because it’s almost fair time! I hope you’re getting excited about that too. There’s going to be so much going on, including flower and vegetable judging for backyard gardeners. If you have produce or flowers that look great, or a species that might be a bit on the unusual side, why not enter it?
The judge will be looking for products that are free of insects or disease. And of course the item should be healthy. The judge will also be looking for uniformity when three or more of an item is required. Floral arrangements will be judged on the quality of the flowers, creativity, and design.
If this sounds like something that you’re interested in, pre-registration is required. Further information can be obtained from the CSU Extension office or found on line or on Facebook. The CSU Master Gardeners will have a booth at the fair where you can stop by and visit with a master gardener and ask questions and perhaps pick up some useful information.
This is the best time of year to prune your maples, birch and walnut trees. Pruning them now will keep them from “bleeding” or oozing unsightly sap and will still allow any pruning wounds to heal before cold weather sets in.
If you feel your trees or shrubs aren’t growing as well as they should, any fertilizing should be done now. You don’t want to apply it later than this or your plants won’t harden off for winter as they should.
Depending on your location, this may be the best time of year to divide bearded iris. They prefer to be divided about 6 weeks after they finished blooming and about every three or four years.
Let them dry in a shady area for a couple of days before you replant them. And if you haven’t already cut off the leaves or old flower stalks you could do that now. The plant can be cut to about 6 inches high.
Try to keep your cucumbers uniformly moist to keep them from becoming bitter.
Potatoes should also be kept uniformly moist to prevent distorted shapes.
I know it can be challenging but keeping tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers uniformly moist will prevent those ugly brown or black bottoms that can form on the bottom of the veggie. Mulch always helps.
If you don’t want to share your apples with codling moth worms, the apples should be treated to prevent the worms. The moths will be out and about on untreated apple trees looking for a location to lay a second generation of eggs.
You may have treated your apples once already this season to prevent the moths but as the apple grows there will be no protection on it. And the treatment will have become ineffective by now. Spraying the apples with permethrin, spinosad (needs to be reapplied every 10-14 days) or carbaryl (Sevin) or a fruit tree spray will help.
I have my yellow jacket traps up and keep fresh bait in them to catch any of those demonic insects. Yes, I think western yellow jackets do more harm than good. They eat butterfly larvae, ruin picnics, are not native, and I’m allergic to them.
A friend of mine saw my traps and told me she wouldn’t use them because she doesn’t want to kill bees. That’s understandable and admirable but the thing is, bees couldn’t care less about the traps. The traps imitate a pheromone that attracts the wasp. They will not catch any other insects. So don’t worry about killing the good guys.
I’m getting calls from people who are concerned about the webs on their junipers and shrubs. These are just garden spiders and nothing to worry about. They’re actually the good guys of the garden. They will feed on many of the insects that could harm your plants.
However, if you think it’s a bit too messy looking for your taste try spraying the webs with a strong stream of water every couple of days until the spiders decide to relocate to a different home.
Aphids seem to be showing up on several species of plants. Most aphids are host specific meaning some aphids like one kind of plant while other kinds of aphid prefers a different species of plant. This sounds like trying to feed my grandkids, but I digress. Anyway, don’t worry, the aphids that may be on your roses aren’t going to show up everywhere in the landscape.
Sometimes simply spraying the plant with a strong stream of water every few days for a week or two will wash them off and the problem is solved. Other times an insecticide may be needed. If you choose to use an insecticidal soap to control the insects, apply it in the late afternoon or evening to help prevent leaf damage.
Maybe the best part of July gardening is just enjoying the fruits of your labor while sitting in the shade with a cool drink. Enjoy!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, commercial pesticide applicator and Colorado advanced master gardener.