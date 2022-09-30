GARDENING: Time to think spring!

Planting bulbs in the fall will give you a much needed pop of color when spring rolls around. (Linda Corwine McIntosh/Special to the MDP)

I know it may seem a little strange, but this is the time of year to think “spring.”

Remember that horrid case of cabin fever that you probably experienced last February or March? Now think of the smile that will be on your face when you see that first little green shoot pop up through the snow. Better yet, picture a blanket of spring color as your landscape comes to life with the excitement of spring-flowering bulbs.



