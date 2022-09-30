GARDENING: Time to think spring!

I know it may seem a little strange, but this is the time of year to think “spring.”
Remember that horrid case of cabin fever that you probably experienced last February or March? Now think of the smile that will be on your face when you see that first little green shoot pop up through the snow. Better yet, picture a blanket of spring color as your landscape comes to life with the excitement of spring-flowering bulbs.
This is the time of year to plant bulbs for that great spring color. Planting now, or within the next few weeks, will give them a chance to develop little roots, but not top growth. Your little bulb will comfortably sleep under a blanket of snow just waiting for spring and their wake up call.
Bulbs can be so versatile. I think it’s fun to plant a few bulbs here and there in a flowerbed to brighten up the area or draw attention to it, or they can be planted in masses for a dramatic welcoming of spring. They can even be “forced” or tricked into blooming indoors in late winter when it’s dark and dreary outside.
I like to plant a few bulbs where I can see them when I look out of my kitchen or living room window. You may even want to plant somewhere they can be enjoyed by people passing by.
When buying bulbs, look for good quality bulbs that are firm and free of defects, mold or signs of green growth. Larger bulbs will produce larger flowers, but this may not always be better. A smaller tulip bulb will multiply more rapidly than a larger bulb, so it all depends on what you’re wanting out of your bulb.
I know a lot of us deal with hungry deer or rabbits that live in the area. So, for the most part I plant daffodils, allium, or Puschkina Libantica, and critters never seem to bother them. Tulips are like candy to deer but I can’t resist planting a few here and there and hoping for the best.
Most bulbs aren’t too fussy and will do well in full sun or partial shade. The only thing bulbs ask is that they don’t stand in waterlogged areas, which is usually not a problem in the Montrose area. The soil for your bulbs should be amended just a little deeper than the depth of the bulb’s root zone.
As a general rule, bulbs should be planted three to four times the depth of the bulb. For example, a 2-inch tulip bulb should be planted at a depth of 6 inches (measured from the shoulder of the bulb).
An exception to this rule would be crocus or other small bulbs. These should be planted only 2-3 inches deep. The point, or tip of the bulb, should be facing upward when you plant it. If you can’t figure out which end is up on your bulb, plant it on its side. This is better than planting it upside down.
All bulbs require high levels of phosphorus. Unfortunately, phosphorus does not trans-locate in our clay soils so it needs to be placed at the root zone during the time of planting in order to be effective. If you’re planting bulbs individually, just add a small amount of fertilizer to the bottom of each hole and place a little soil over the fertilizer to keep the bulb from coming into direct contact with it, which could burn delicate roots.
Keep in mind, some varieties of tulips and daffodils bloom a lot earlier than others. You never know what the spring weather is going to be like, so you may want to look for the mid to late bloomers.
With that said, planting the bulb deeper than recommended and applying a thick layer of mulch to the bed (after the ground has frozen) will delay blooming time. This could be beneficial when bulbs are planted next to foundations in southern exposures because soils in these areas warm early, often causing an early emergence of the bulb that usually freezes the blooms.
Bulb flowers are resilient though and can usually withstand being covered with snow. After the snow melts off of them they may be no worse for wear. But even if they are damaged by cold and snow, they will usually bloom again next spring.
Even though this is the ideal time to plant your bulbs, if you can’t get them planted for a while, don’t worry. Bulbs can be planted until the ground freezes. They just may flower later in the spring and the stems might be shorter than usual, but they should do fine.
Once the spring flowers have faded, the spent flowers should be removed. The foliage, however, should be allowed to die back naturally to provide energy for next year’s flowers.
You may not have thought about it, but garlic is a bulb. It can be planted in the spring but it will do much better if you plant it in the fall. Just like spring flowering bulbs, garlic needs time to grow roots before it goes dormant for the winter.
Prepare your bed as you would with any bulb, adding a little blood meal. Break the large bulb open and plant the larger individual cloves about 3 inches below the surface. Be sure to mulch your bulbs to protect them from freezing during the winter. Be prepared to water them about once a month during the winter. Fertilizing them with nitrogen in early spring and they should be ready to harvest around mid-July.
I know that putting a little effort into landscaping now is really going to pay off in the spring. So I’m off to plant some bulbs. Happy gardening!
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, advanced master gardener and licensed pesticide applicator.