I know, I know. We’re all a little more than tired of what seems to be relentless gale force wind. But somehow or another we gardeners seem to suck it up and get out there, or manage to make the most of the days when it’s actually a nice day. So let’s get gardening.
Of course the spring moisture that we were blessed with earlier has caused weeds to be extremely happy. If you’re wanting to get control of them, you should know that there are a few categories of weeds.
The first is annual weeds that only live one season but tend to produce a lot of seeds for the next season.
The second group is biannual weeds that are a little baby plant the first year and come back as an adult plant that produces a lot of seeds the second year. With these guys you have to deal with both stages of the plant.
Another group of weeds are the perennial weeds. Some of these weeds are extremely invasive and hard to kill because they have a long stout root system and can even reproduce through the roots as well as by the tons of seeds that they generate.
Small annual weeds can often be controlled with organic herbicides that give quick results but may need repeated treatments. These products often kill the top of the plant and not the roots so they will come back until you convince them that you’re the boss. Using products such as glyphosate (Round up) will only kill actively growing weeds and grass. It won’t kill nearby plants unless you get the product on them. A broad leaf weed killer such as 24D (Weed be gone) will only kill broad leaf plants, not grasses.
On the other hand, glyphosate will kill grass. There’s even a product that will kill young new spring grasses and not hurt most flowers, making it a great product for controlling weedy grass in flowerbeds.
Pre-emergent herbicides such Preen or corn gluten that is made from corn, will keep weed seeds from germinating. Using these products in the spring before weed seeds have germinated will control a lot of the summer annual weeds. Winter annuals that germinate in late summer will need to be treated in late summer.
White top (hoary cress) is showing up everywhere. This is a very aggressive weed that can rapidly take over an area. Pulling the weed actually creates more weeds because every time you break off a piece of the root it grows a new plant at that point. Spraying this weed with a product labeled for hoary cress, such as Escort, while the flower resembles a little head of cauliflower is the best way to control it. Mowing before it goes to seed, and again a couple of times during the summer for a few years, will also help control it.
Even though it spreads from the roots, it also produces about 4,800 seeds per plant that can remain viable in the soil for about three years. (I’ll trust them on this. I don’t feel like counting them myself.) This is definitely the time of year to control it. However, don’t spray any herbicides, or insecticides, in the wind! Just be patient. Every once in a while you’ll get a break.
I was just at the garden center, and with so many great bedding plants to choose from I thought, why not choose the healthiest ones? Look for plants that are shorter and stockier rather than taller thin ones. It’s a good idea to check the underside of leaves for any insects. If the plant has a bit of a variegated color, even though it’s not a “variegated” variety, look for a healthier one. This plant could have a virus or insect problems.
If you’re buying plants from inside a greenhouse, they may need to be “hardened off” or toughened up before you plant them. Taking your tender, new, nursery plant home and planting it into the garden on a hot windy day can quickly spell doom for your plant. These tender new plants need to become a bit accustomed to being in the elements before you plant them.
This can be done by gradually exposing the plant to outside conditions for about an hour a day, then increasing it to a couple of hours a day, finally leaving them outside all day and night. This shouldn’t take more than a few days. Try to shelter your new plant a bit from the wind in any creative way you think of. Trust me. They’ll be a lot happier and healthier because you showed a little patience with them.
If you’re new to gardening, you may not know there’s a big difference in some varieties of tomato and strawberry plants. There are ever-bearing or June-bearing varieties of strawberries.
Tomatoes might say “determinate” or “indeterminate.” Determinate varieties will produce fruit all at once, over a short determinate period of time, making them a good choice for canning. Indeterminate varieties will produce fruit throughout the growing season. The labels should tell you what type they are. This is a good thing to keep in mind when you’re buying them.
Don’t get too carried away with spring clean up and remove all the foliage from your spring flowering bulbs. Only remove the faded flower and stem from tulips, daffodils and other spring flowering bulbs. Don’t remove the foliage until it has turned yellow and has died down naturally. This will keep the plant’s photosynthesis going resulting in a healthier bulb for next year’s flowers.
Deep, infrequent watering is the key to a beautiful healthy lawn! Watering to a depth of about 6 inches, as infrequently as possible will promote a deep and healthy root system.
An hour or so after watering, use a screwdriver with a blade approximately 6 to 8 inches long to help you in determining the soil moisture depth. The depth that the blade can be inserted with ease indicates the depth of water penetration.
Check the soil moisture again in a day or two to see if the soil is becoming dry. You should be able to easily insert the screwdriver into the turf no more than about an inch or two before applying the next irrigation.
The frequency of the irrigation should be based on the condition of the grass, not the days since the last watering. Also, mowing at a height of 2.5 to 3 inches will give you a healthier turf. Try to avoid removing more than one-third of the grass blade at a single mowing. I know it’s hard to water when the wind isn’t blowing, but water running down the street should be avoided whenever possible.
I hope these few tips help get you off to a great gardening season. And keep your hopes up that the wind will blow winter away and the pleasant days of early summer will soon be here.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA certified arborist, licensed commercial pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.