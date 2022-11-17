The Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC) will be celebrating the official start to its 2022/23 season on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The non-profit organization will be hosting an event at Skyway Trailhead featuring hot chocolate and snacks, photo opportunities with the snowcat, the chance to meet lead groomer, Dave Smith, and his team, and, of course, exceptional early-season skiing.

The organization’s executive director Christie Aschwanden reports that, “We have some of the best, most extensive nordic skiing in the state (and probably the U.S.) right now.” Working under the GMNC’s permit with the U.S. Forest Service, the operations team has been quick to pack the substantial early season snowfall to create enjoyable early skiing conditions and the opportunity for wide use of the trails.



