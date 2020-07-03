I don’t know what you’re planning for the Fourth of July weekend, but if you choose to spend the weekend right in your own backyard, here are some things you might want to be aware of and tips for dealing with them.
You may not know it, but you may be having uninvited visitors to your house for the Fourth. One of the unwanted July visitors is earwigs. Most of us hate them, but they can be considered beneficial insects because they eat smaller insects such as aphids and thrips. However, when their populations become large, they can become destructive as well as annoying. They often chew on flowers, causing some pretty severe damage to the blooms. They will also leave tender new vegetable starts looking like a naked stalk. Earwigs often show up around homes in such massive numbers that it can become a bit overwhelming, even if they mean you no harm.
If you find yourself overrun with these little critters, you can make a trap by putting about 1/2 inch of vegetable oil and about a teaspoon of soy sauce in a small butter tub. Cut a dime-size hole in the lid. Then bury the butter tub to the rim. This will allow the earwigs to crawl in but not out. Check the trap in the morning to see what you may have caught and repeat this process until you’ve gained control.
Baits are also available through local nurseries if you prefer a simpler means of control. Cockroach traps or spray are also effective against earwigs.
Squash bugs are one of those insects that you want to keep on top of. If you’re growing cucurbits such as squash, pumpkins, cucumbers or zucchini, keep an eye out for squash bugs. Don’t wait until you go to the garden one day and discover your plant has died and turned black almost overnight. Check the underside of the leaves every few days. Look for clumps of eggs that resemble a bunch of little rust colored footballs.
I wear gloves and a long sleeve shirt when I’m working with cucurbits because I think they’re prickly and they make me itch. If you find the eggs or little squash bugs, you can remove them manually or cut the leaf off and place it in a bucket of soapy water to kill the insects. Diatomaceous earth or pyrethrin applications around the base of the plant are another effective method for controlling squash bugs. These products can even be used in organic gardens.
Of course elm seed bugs continue to be an ever-increasing problem in the area. Try to remove any piles of elm seeds around your house and garden. Spraying the side of the house and nearby plants where the bugs may be harboring on a regular basis may be helpful. All I can say is, these bugs are very mobile and extremely difficult to control.
As the summer heats up, flower blossoms begin to look hot, tired, and fade away. Deadheading, or cutting away the faded flowers will help keep the plant blooming. Your flower boxes and hanging baskets could probably use a little fertilizing about this time of year. A balanced plant food will help them to look great and keep them blooming.
Tomato problems always increase with the heat of summer. Providing shade can help encourage fruit sets. I like to use floating row covers or a shade cloth over my plants. It’s not pretty but it protects the plant from the heat as well as bugs, birds, and even deer. Just be sure the pollinators can get to your plants.
Don’t prune your spring flowering shrubs after the Fourth of July or you will be cutting off next spring’s blooms. Large branches can be removed, but shearing the outer growth will leave you without blossoms next spring.
Whether spraying pesticides or herbicides, it’s always a good idea to spray in the cool of the day. Applying products when it’s hot can burn the leaves of the plant. Bees and other beneficial insects are out and about during the day so you will be affecting them also.
Spraying weeds when it’s hot is not a good idea. Spraying in temperatures above about 80 degrees can cause the herbicide to drift and kill nearby plants. Read the label of the product that you are using to check the recommendations.
Trust me, I know how hard it is to keep things evenly watered with the heat and wind but it is important. Potatoes can develop hollow heart and tomatoes, peppers, and zucchini can develop black ends because of irregular watering. Mulching around your plants can help hold the moisture.
Your lawn will get a blueish gray cast to it when it is lacking water. If left too long Kentucky blue grass will then turn straw colored. The good news is, it will usually come back just fine if you don’t neglect it for too long.
Did you know that you can plant a second crop of beans, beets or radishes at this time? These should mature just fine without danger of frost as they reach maturity.
Should you discover some problems in your landscape and need a little advice, the CSU Extension Office will have a dropbox in front of Friendship Hall. Instructions are on the box.
I hope you have a wonderful Fourth and that no unwanted visitors show up in your garden. Happy gardening!
Linda Corwine McIntosh, Licensed Commercial Pesticide Applicator, ISA Certified Arborist, Advanced Master Gardener
