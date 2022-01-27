Have you ever heard of jumping worms? If you haven’t it’s probably because these worms aren’t native to our area or even the U.S. for that matter. But like a lot of introduced insects, they are doing more harm than good so it might be good to know a little bit about them.
We all know that your typical garden worms are good for the soil. They burrow deep into the ground creating channels for air and water movement while decomposing organic matter, turning it into a form that your plants can use to grow. Jumping worms, genus Amynthas, on the other hand, stay in the top couple inches of the soil and rapidly consume all of the organic materials that normally contributes to soil health. This top layer of organic matter helps control erosion and contributes to the entire eco system. The nutrient rich top layer even sustains insect life that birds and other animals feed on so you can see that soil health is extremely important, but I digress. We're talking worms here.
Fortunately, jumping worms haven’t made any part of Colorado their home…yet. The Eastern Seaboard, Midwest, and some northwest states are all reporting having these invasive species. They’re found mostly near rivers, streams, and shorelines. They’re telling people in these areas to wash their boots and take extreme caution when moving any soil from these areas. I would think you wouldn’t want to be bringing compost or plants in potting soil from these areas unless you isolate the plant or compost materials for quite a while.
They say jumping worms were brought into the country from Asia. You can easily identify these worms if you look closely at the worm. They have a really light colored band on their body. (That’s the reproductive part of the worm.) You may notice the band on other worms, but this band is very light on jumping worms whereas it’s darker on other worms. I’ve seen videos of these worms and I don’t think they really “jump” but they do flip up and squiggle around really fast and kind of fling themselves up into the air.
It’s kind of creepy to watch. I’m sure if you saw a worm do this, there would be no doubt about what genus you just saw. They also leave large coffee ground looking castings on top of the barren soil, which may tip you off to their presence. Just a side note: did you know that you can identify night crawlers by their flat butt? These aren’t native either, and many people hate them because of the hard mounds that they leave in the lawn, but you’re never going to get rid of them, and pesticides used to kill them may kill birds that eat them. So you won’t find products that are actually labeled for killing earthworms.
Adult jumping worms won’t over winter in cold climates. However, they know how to survive. They will lay cocoons (eggs) that are about the size of a mustard seed. These little eggs will hatch when temperatures reach about 50 degrees for a constant period. Here comes the really good part. They can lay a bunch of eggs without mating. So if you have only one of these worms you could end up with a big problem.
Fishermen say they don’t work well for fishing because they jump around so much that they fall off the hook. So it seems to me like these worms may be somewhat good for nothing worms.
The University of Wisconsin is conducting some promising research for controlling these worms. I’m not going to go into various things such as diatomaceous earth or biochar for controlling them because we don’t have to worry about that at this time. For now I wouldn’t worry about them, but I would say keep your eyes open for them and don’t bring in soil or plants from infected areas of the country.
While doing research for this article I came across some interesting videos about cheese flies. These little worms, or larva, really do jump. You should check out some of the videos they have about them online. It’s pretty entertaining. Some of the videos are pretty gross too. They’re called cheese flies for a reason.
I wonder if reading this article made any of you old timers, like me, think back to the days of Jumping Beans? Those were actually larva in a bean. I think we had a lot of strange fun when we were kids, and you may agree, at least in private, that they were fun to watch or were good for betting worthless trinkets on who’s bean would jump first.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is a commercial pesticide applicator, ISA certified arborist and advanced master gardener