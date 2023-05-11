‘Tis the season to clear your garden beds and start planting, but not everyone has the yard or space for the garden of their dreams. Luckily, there are still a few plots available at the Niagara Community Garden, located near the Montrose Pavilion at 2424 E. Niagara Road.
The community garden was built in 2014 as a collaboration with Valley Food Partnership.
“It’s completely open to the community,” said Christopher Ottinger, community development specialist for the City of Montrose. “We do all the administrative stuff.”
One of the tasks that the city’s public works department takes care of is the garden’s water supply. The community garden season runs from May to October, and the city recently turned on water for the facility so gardeners can start getting their hands dirty.
“I will say, like personally, the city support has been very awesome, very helpful,” said Aleta Labak, a community garden member and volunteer who helps communicate the garden's needs to the city.
The garden has 46 plots total of varying sizes with some wheelchair-accessible. Individuals, families, or groups and businesses can reserve up to two plots.
There is a shaded gazebo in the center so growers can get out of the sun and a shed with a few tools gardeners can use: shovels, hoes, wheelbarrows. Located on the southern half of town, the garden also has unbeatable views of the still-white San Juan mountains.
And gardeners are able to plant whatever they would like.
“These plots are all for whatever you want to grow. If you’re wanting to grow vegetables, great. If you want to grow flowers that’s great too,” said Labak.
Right now, multiple plots in the garden are beginning to grow snapdragons, peas and great clusters of rhubarb.
Throughout the growing season, gardeners must contribute a minimum of four hours to help improve the work area.
Monthly work days are scheduled so gardeners can get together to weed, clean up and take care of a communal herb garden (which is where the rhubarb resides).
There’s a “really good camaraderie aspect of it,” explained Ottinger. “It’s not just about the food. It’s about just being out in the dirt, getting that mental — I don’t know what you call it — refreshment being out here, just getting your hands dirty.”
The community garden also boasts an in-house seed exchange so gardeners can deposit extra seeds and withdraw new ones.
One of Labak’s favorite aspects of the garden is getting to look at what the other gardeners are up to. “What I think is really cool about the garden space is, you know, it’s a good way to just learn, see different techniques, what other gardeners are doing.”
During an average growing season the garden has about 40 growers.
“We've got a sizable chunk that return, and then there’s been quite a few newer (gardeners) that have been interested,” said Ottinger.
Many people grow for themselves, their families, and friends, but harvest season also becomes a season of sharing.
“One thing I’m excited about, looking forward into the season, is starting in July we’re doing a weekly harvest, sharing amongst the gardeners,” clarified Labak. “Then we donate extra stuff to Sharing Ministries Food Bank.”
These harvest days, that the growers call "salad days," is a program Labak is happy about. During its best year so far, said Labak, the garden collectively donated 250 pounds of food to the bank.
The community garden strives to employ organic gardening methods; for instance, there’s a compost pile where garden members may recycle their kitchen scraps along with non-flowering weeds and plants to help future crops.
“Every year is an experiment," remarked Labak."Sometimes you have great success. Sometimes it doesn’t work out.”
The community garden’s goals, however, are to keep up positive energy.
“For now,” said Ottinger, “I think we’re trying to just maintain this as best we can and provide the best experience for the gardeners here.”
There are a few small plots and one large plot left for those interested in testing their green thumbs. You may go to https://www.cityofmontrose.org/560/Niagara-Community-Garden and fill out the online form to apply. Season plot fees start at $15. There is also a $25 deposit, which is returned at the end of the season as long as your respective plots are cleared out and left as they were found.
The deadline to apply is May 31.
One thing Labak and Ottinger emphasized is, although this is a community garden, the crops within are not up for grabs.
“It’s open to the public, but these plots are privately maintained,” clarified Labak.
If you are interested in spending some time growing this summer, but missed your chance at a community garden plot, Labak highly recommends the nearby Montrose Botanic Gardens as a place to volunteer and get out in the sun.
As Labak said, it’s not too late in the season to get started: “Come get growing.”