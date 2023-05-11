‘Tis the season to clear your garden beds and start planting, but not everyone has the yard or space for the garden of their dreams. Luckily, there are still a few plots available at the Niagara Community Garden, located near the Montrose Pavilion at 2424 E. Niagara Road.

The community garden was built in 2014 as a collaboration with Valley Food Partnership. 



