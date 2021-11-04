While in a group paddling kayaks and canoes on the Green River last month, I rose one morning before the sun to pursue a purposeful mission: I wanted to find the ancient rock art.
The river guide book had said that there was no clear trail to a particular site full of rock art. I elected to make sure that our group could hike to it in a timely way and still be able to get boating that day, too. So I chose to run through the desert, in hopes of finding it and returning to camp to accompany my friends back to the site.
Taking care to step only in dry washes and to hop from stone to stone, I avoided putting my big, booted, size 13 feet on any of the easily eroded desert soils themselves. With the admittedly awkward name of cryptogamic soils, these are actually made up of a thin fabric of living organisms. They hold the raindrops from the infrequent rains long enough to let that precious moisture soak into the ground much better than does loose, tromped sand.
The more that those desert plants can get a drink and then grow more roots to stabilize the soil, the more chance that such a desert hike will continue to be available to me and my friends next year, and to you and your friends next decade, and to all of our kids’ friends fifty years hence.
It took some scouting and creative thinking to arrive among the rocks at the foot of a massive mesa, but eventually I found that unmarked site. In the early morning light, I saw images of giant figures with headdresses, smaller child-sized figures next to them, puzzling geometric shapes, and renderings of bear tracks. After that hurried run with no breakfast, and alone in the wordless quiet of a desert dawn, those shapes made quite an impression.
I quickly shot a few pictures of some of the rock art images, then ran back to camp. It is admittedly unwise to run alone for miles in an unfamiliar desert area without a real trail to follow, if your group does not know which way or for how long you have intended to go. Therefore, before starting I had told my camp-mates that I would return by 7:30 a.m. at the latest.
Such a plan, we had hoped, would allow us all to walk as a group to the rock art site on that rather hot, sunny day.
Our group finished breakfast, broke camp, and packed all of our gear into the four canoes and the double kayak. We then did walk back to where those rocks held those hundreds of images, some of which are thousands of years old. It was near noon when we again came upon those pecked human figures, desert bighorn sheep, and heron tracks.
The images, though, looked much less impressive than what I had remembered having seen in the dawn light.
Clustered and layered as they were, it looked as if some of the ones I had seen in the morning had become invisible there in the light of high noon.
We then tried holding our trip leader’s broad-brimmed straw hat over a section of the rock art. We had expected that it might help somewhat. In actuality it was amazing to see how much more detail and how many more hidden images appeared with that simple act.
It was so surprising, in fact, that we would repeatedly move the hat’s shade from the rock wall, then shade it again, over and over, just to see a nearly invisible underlain herd of bighorn sheep appear when shaded and then disappear again in the sun. With literally a wave of the hand (the hand holding the hat, that is), messages from the ancient past were being made perceptible, and then hidden once again a second later.
As for right here in Montrose, we are so fortunate to be home to the Ute Indian Museum. There they have a trained Shavano Valley Petroglyph Docent who leads small group tours of our nearby rock art site. The museum website describes this one as “one of the most picturesque and important rock art sites in western Colorado.”
Just last weekend, I drove to Albuquerque to visit a family member, and we enjoyed our walk through Rinconada Canyon in Petroglyph National Monument. Many hundreds of petroglyphs are visible at that Monument, on the edge of the city itself. The several canyons and the extinct volcanoes also visible there will bear multiple visits, I realized.
And that is a good prospect.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with an active practice in Montrose. He looks forward to being on the learning end of the Ute Indian Museum small group tour of the local rock art site when that tour is next made available. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.