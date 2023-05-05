The summer Montrose Farmers' Market returns this Saturday, and while the market is busy providing fresh produce to the community it also celebrates 45 years of doing just that.
The market began under a different name, Uncompahgre Farmers Market, and was started by a group of Montrose farmers. One of these farmers, Skeeter Chamberlain, is still a vendor at the market, and you can find her selling produce next to a blue truck.
In the early 2000s the name changed to its present incarnation. Fast forward about 10 years and the market expanded in a way previously unrealized.
“Essentially in 2013, the Montrose Farmers' Market wanted to apply for a grant,” said Sammie Alteri, current project manager and former coordinator for the market.
To receive the grant, the market needed a fiscal sponsor, so its members approached Valley Food Partnership (VFP).
This resulted in a marriage between two organizations that cultivated a community of growers when, three years later, the market became an official VFP program.
“Our goal for Valley Food Partnership is to connect local people to local agriculture,” Alteri said.
That is one of the market’s main goals as well, along with providing food access services, supporting community building and incubating new businesses.
To accomplish this, the market has a number of programs.
In 2021 the market received a USDA grant to help promote the market over a three-year project entitled Growing the Future.
“We want this to be a place for everyone in our community to shop,” said Alteri of the grant, which includes funds for new marketing, an expansion on vendor resources and an updated logo that encapsulates the transition Montrose Farmers' Market is going through.
While preserving features from the old logo, the new one has a “bolder, more simplified look,” that shows how the market straddles between honoring the old and furthering the new.
To reach all avenues of the broader community, the market has worked with Antonio Rodriguez — who owns and operates a translation services business — to translate flyers and advertisements into Spanish.
Part of being accessible to everyone in the community includes “(introducing) that different aspect of a farmers market that grocery stores don’t have,” said Alteri.
The market works with a number of affordable food access programs, such as SNAP and WIC.
Those with an EBT card can visit the manager booth at the market, where they'll get pink SNAP dollars after swiping their EBT card. Through Double Up Food Bucks, these customers earn extra dollars to spend on certain fruits and vegetables.
WIC participants can also get incentive dollars for fresh produce starting in June, although Alteri suggests you check with your local WIC office on qualifying, since these bucks are distributed through WIC itself.
Each food access program “really helps stretch the budget and stretch access to local and healthy foods,” remarked Alteri.
Education is also a large part of many of VFP’s programs.
With the Local Farmacy Rx program, VFP works with local agencies to teach the community how to eat healthy and shop healthy on a budget, as well as sharing general nutrition information.
The summer market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Uncompahgre Avenue, Centennial Plaza, and now South First Street, starting May 6.
On any given weekend the market expects 30 to 37 vendors.
However, it’s not too late for potential vendors to apply. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can visit Valley Food Partnership’s website to find important vendor resources and fill out an application which will be emailed back to MFM@valleyfoodpartnership.org.
The market has many plans to celebrate its 45th anniversary, including a couple of market tours throughout the season.
Montrose Farmers' Market's Facebook and Instagram accounts are updated frequently with info on vendors, events and produce. You can also sign up for a monthly newsletter.
