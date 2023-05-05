The summer Montrose Farmers' Market returns this Saturday, and while the market is busy providing fresh produce to the community it also celebrates 45 years of doing just that. 

The market began under a different name, Uncompahgre Farmers Market, and was started by a group of Montrose farmers. One of these farmers, Skeeter Chamberlain, is still a vendor at the market, and you can find her selling produce next to a blue truck. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?