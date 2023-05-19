MUT closes in on new projects

More mountain bike trails and features are coming to Montrose thanks to efforts by the Montrose Uncompahgre Trails chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association. When the initiatives underway are complete, the county will boast nearly 20 more miles of singletrack and a new bike park with flowing descents.
Construction on one new trail system, Electric Hills, is already underway, aided by a $242,000 from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the work of dozens of volunteers. According to MUT Chair Garry Baker, Electric Hills will boast 17 miles of trails, around 13 of which are already complete.
“I’m just psyched we have a great trail system over there now,” he said, noting the rest of the trails should be complete by the end of the summer. With the help of state funding, MUT has been able to complete the trails using a combination of volunteer labor and professional work by Sweet and Sustainable Singletrack.
According to Baker, the area will feature some great descents and terrain suitable for intermediate and advanced riders, as other systems in Montrose like Buzzard Gulch already boast easier terrain.
He noted the importance of building sustainable, well-thought-out trails that will hold up well over time, remaining safe to ride for years without breaking down.
The organization is also fundraising for another project, this one a series of feature-packed downhill flow trails, near the existing network of short trails at Cerro Summit.
“It will bring a style of riding to Montrose we don't currently have in the area – think purpose-built flow trails with berms, rollers, jumps, and drops; catering to all levels,” MUT committee member Nicole Albrecht said of the planned bike park on city-owned land.
MUT is shooting to raise $20,000 for the first phase of the project, which the City of Montrose will match, to fund design plans for the trail. Over $12,000 has already been raised.
“After that, we will be applying for construction grants,” Albrecht said. “The sooner we can gain construction funding, the sooner it will be built!”
She encouraged local riders to join the volunteer group, which hosts volunteer trail building and social events and said donations to the Cerro Summit project can be made at cerrosummit.com.
