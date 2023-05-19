MUT closes in on new projects

MUT Chair Garry Baker scouts trails at the new Electric Hills riding area. Photo courtesy Garry Baker

More mountain bike trails and features are coming to Montrose thanks to efforts by the Montrose Uncompahgre Trails chapter of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association. When the initiatives underway are complete, the county will boast nearly 20 more miles of singletrack and a new bike park with flowing descents. 

Construction on one new trail system, Electric Hills, is already underway, aided by a $242,000 from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the work of dozens of volunteers. According to MUT Chair Garry Baker, Electric Hills will boast 17 miles of trails, around 13 of which are already complete.



