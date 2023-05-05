Nourishing beauty: Botanic Gardens host Launching of the Roses event

Many people might stroll past an in-bloom rose bush, not noticing the pruning and care that goes into protecting such beauty. Those who attended Montrose Botanic Gardens’ Launching of the Roses workshop Wednesday morning, however, now know what it takes to keep such vibrant bushes thriving.
“Our garden is an educational garden,” emphasized Linda Bentley, president of the botanic gardens board.
Aside from being current board president, Bentley has been a part of the gardens for 12 years. Added to her list of roles is education director and, Bentley joked, “chief cook and bottle washer.”
However, these hands-on projects are what she loves about being involved with the Botanic Gardens.
The gardens plan adult educational programs like Launching of the Roses early on, so by springtime (April-June) they can begin to take off.
You can find out about upcoming programs and events online through the botanic gardens’ social media pages and website, or you can come stroll the garden and find this information at the kiosk near the gardens’ iron gates.
The garden is open from dawn to dusk everyday for those just looking to visit, although Bentley reminds you to “just close the gate because of the deer.”
The garden is a great way for people who have just moved to Montrose or who are planning their first gardens to learn about which plants thrive on the Western Slope.
Every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon during the warmer months, members from the board and volunteers gather to weed, prune and take care of the gardens, which Bentley lovingly calls “the jewel of Montrose.”
If you are interested in volunteering you can show up Wednesday mornings or attend any of these educational programs, which do not require any sign-ups.
“Our volunteers are the most precious thing we have as far as I’m concerned,” said Bentley.
Local landscaper Paige Payne was the educational speaker at this week’s program. Payne earned a minor in horticulture at the University of Georgia.
However, she’s lived in Crested Butte since 1999, while working in the world of gardening in some shape or form, so she has a well of knowledge on what plants do well in Colorado.
Payne owns Online Landscape Designs, where she helps people design their outdoor space to meet their needs. She focuses on “native, water-wise, pollinator friendly, generally earth friendly, eco-friendly landscape design."
“Nature connection and connecting people to their landscapes is a really big part of what I want,” explained Payne.
Payne taught those in attendance how to properly prune a rose bush. These roses, said Lorraine Shide, come from High Country Roses in Broomfield, noting that they are own-root roses.
To learn about why own-root versus grafted-root roses are important, you can find a sign on the important differences near the roses at Montrose Botanic Gardens, which is an affiliated member of the American Rose Society.
To join Montrose’s local Rose Society, you can sign up online or grab a slip from the garden’s kiosk. The annual membership fee is $10, which is less than the national Rose Society fees. You do not need to be a member of the Montrose Botanic Gardens to join.
Shide works at Montrose High School as a special education teacher. She also runs the rose garden and children’s garden and was once board president for five years. Her two worlds help provide opportunities for local high school students to collaborate with the Montrose Botanic Gardens, whether that is welding students making bug sculptures or ROTC students building a pallet around the children's garden.
On the afternoon of Friday, May 5, MHS’ Project Unify will be refreshing the children’s garden for the season, including planting as well as painting. This event is due in part to a $250 gift from the Montrose Woman’s Club.
To fully prepare the children's garden for the summer season, the gardens are asking for help from the whole community on June 3, 10 a.m. Families can help set up the gnome and fairy garden.
In collaboration with the Montrose Regional Library, the bookmobile will also be there. Kids will even get a chance to bring plants home.
On Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. the botanic gardens will host a walking tour. Sara Ungrodt will teach attendants about which plants thrive in Montrose along with low water irrigation practices.
Fees to become a Montrose Botanic Garden member — which grants you access to certain events as well as a 10% discount at participating businesses like Camelot Gardens — range based on age and individual versus family memberships.
For more information on how to get involved with the Montrose Botanic Gardens, you may visit https://www.montrosegardens.org/.
For a free, 20 minute consultation or to see Payne’s landscaping, go to https://www.onlinelandscapedesigns.com/.