Nourishing beauty: Botanic Gardens host Launching of the Roses event

Local landscaper Paige Payne teaches community members how to properly prune roses at Montrose Botanic Gardens' Launching of the Roses event on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy photo/Montrose Botanic Gardens Facebook)

Many people might stroll past an in-bloom rose bush, not noticing the pruning and care that goes into protecting such beauty. Those who attended Montrose Botanic Gardens’ Launching of the Roses workshop Wednesday morning, however, now know what it takes to keep such vibrant bushes thriving. 

“Our garden is an educational garden,” emphasized Linda Bentley, president of the botanic gardens board. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?