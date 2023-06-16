One of the best aspects of being in Colorado, especially on the Western Slope of Colorado, is being outdoors. Public lands are just a short drive, for most of us, providing fantastic outdoor access. As you head out this spring to hike, bike, hunt, fish, bird watch, camp, and participate in many other activities, a few proactive things can help you avoid trouble and have a great time. Undoubtedly, you have heard this advice many times before, but a little forethought and planning will make your outings safer, and often more fun. Some important planning considerations are:
When are you going out? Both the season, or time of year, and the time of day can make a difference. It is especially important to plan ahead during the spring and fall due to the rapid weather changes that can occur and the lower temps early and late in the day that can contribute to hypothermia. Conversely, in summer the highest heat of the day often occurs in late afternoon/early evening, when heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be a real danger. When you are in the high country, particularly above tree line in the summer, be aware of afternoon thunderstorms and return to a safe location in a shelter or at lower elevations.
What are you taking with you? Some basic supplies can make for both a pleasant experience and a survival difference in the outdoors. Your survival kit cannot consist of just a cell phone. Cell phones have issues with reception and battery life. There are many schools of thought on what is in a basic ‘survival’ kit. A simple kit should, at least, have ways to signal (both visual and audible), ways to make a shelter, and ways to start a fire. Bring some simple high-calorie foods, water and water treatment, and a knife or multitool.
A simple medical/first aid kit is also a good idea. However, having a first aid kit is only helpful if you know why and how to use the supplies. A first aid class (many are online) will prepare you with the most important thing you will need in a medical situation: knowledge.
What will you wear? Layer in wicking, non-cotton clothing, and bring an insulating layer as well as a water-resistant layer. This will allow you to adjust to the rapid changes in weather. Extra socks and a warm hat is also a good idea. Please wear good footwear! Having flip flops, or shoes with little tread or support is an invitation for trouble.
Where are you going? Are you familiar with the area? If not, look at the area on topographical maps or a mapping app ahead of time so you know potential hazards. Features including major elevation changes, water crossings, or drop-offs can create unsafe situations. Even well-traveled trails can be difficult to follow during storms or after big rains.
Unless you learn and practice orienteering, a compass will not be helpful. There are some apps that can help you locate where you are if you have a cell signal, or services that work using GPS satellites, but these also need time on the front end to learn how they work and may have a cost associated with them.
After planning, the next proactive thing to do outdoors is use good judgment. I survived a few serious incidents early in life and learned from them, but they could have had much worse outcomes. These included a poor choice of time of day to start up a fourteener! I made the decision to abandon my high-elevation goal for the day and luckily avoided having an emergency.
Know your limits based on knowledge or physical condition, and acclimatization to the altitude. If you are new to being outdoors, having an experienced mentor is one great way to have a successful and fun start. They have already learned a lot about preparation and decision making in the outdoors and they likely want to share their experiences.
When venturing outdoors, alway tell someone where you are going. If you should get lost, stay put in an area with shelter nearby and call or signal in a way to be seen/heard at a distance. By staying in the same safe area, you will use less energy and be closer to your last known location. Be aware of how alcohol or other substances can affect your judgment.
Finally, watch the weather and if it changes dramatically, pay attention! It is always the best choice to play it safe, enjoy the experience you’ve had and save the rest for another day. Remember: the mountains, streams, trails, and lakes will still be there when you return in better conditions!
Friends of Youth and Nature, is a non-profit focused on getting youth to the great outdoors for their health and happiness. For more outdoor safety tips, trail game ideas, and hiking trails, visit the Friends of Youth and Nature website: (www.friendsofyouthandnature.org). FOYAN is a non-profit that promotes opportunities for youth and families to go outside, experiencing outdoor activities and exploring nature.
