Outdoors: Outdoor smarts

Several teachers practiced outdoor survival skills- making a fire and building a shelter at a CPW sponsored teacher workshop on the Grand Mesa National Forest. 

 Anne Janik

One of the best aspects of being in Colorado, especially on the Western Slope of Colorado, is being outdoors. Public lands are just a short drive, for most of us, providing fantastic outdoor access. As you head out this spring to hike, bike, hunt, fish, bird watch, camp, and participate in many other activities, a few proactive things can help you avoid trouble and have a great time. Undoubtedly, you have heard this advice many times before, but a little forethought and planning will make your outings safer, and often more fun.  Some important planning considerations are:

When are you going out? Both the season, or time of year, and the time of day can make a difference. It is especially important to plan ahead during the spring and fall due to the rapid weather changes that can occur and the lower temps early and late in the day that can contribute to hypothermia. Conversely, in summer the highest heat of the day often occurs in late afternoon/early evening, when heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be a real danger. When you are in the high country, particularly above tree line in the summer, be aware of afternoon thunderstorms and return to a safe location in a shelter or at lower elevations.  



