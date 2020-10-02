The large great blue heron inevitably spread its wide wings and lifted off of the gravel bar just off to our left.
The muffled splash from the oars of the woman propelling the large raft downstream had eventually prompted the heron to rise up into that relaxed, graceful flight for which that bird is known. Similarly, a large bald eagle had earlier perched on a low spot of our adjacent canyon wall, watching us float by beneath it.
We were ten students in the living laboratory classroom that is the Colorado River last weekend. At least, it is a living laboratory when a professional paleontologist and three professional river guides are in charge.
The Colorado Canyons Association (CCA) hosted this multi-day adventure class to both spread the knowledge about the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area (NCA), and to simultaneously raise funds for the educational branch to teach regional fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders.
Regarding those school kids, in 2019, almost 600 of them were able to spend a day or more on the river while learning STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) which meets state standards-based curriculum. The River Education program of CCA uses expert river educators with teaching experience and skills to lead such school kids’ trips, from April through November.
By partnering with the Bureau of Land Management, the Nature Connection, and other organizations, they provide 40 separate day-long and overnight trips each year. Some of these occur on the Colorado River and some on the Gunnison River. Decision-making skills, team-building, self confidence and outdoor experience are gained in this way by a diverse group of students from all backgrounds.
The small class of adults which I participated in last weekend included some locals who had made this river trip independently in previous years, and others from out of state who were experiencing the canyon country and the river for the first time. Some of these signed up particularly because they had always been interested in geology, whether from their parents being amateur rock hounds or from having developed an interest in it on their own.
Others signed up because they hoped to fill in their understanding of the rich history of dinosaurs as found in fossils in and around the NCA, the Fruita Paleontological Area, and the other world famous dinosaur dig sites here on the Western Slope.
For my part, I appreciate the outdoor recreational opportunities of hiking with friends for miles through the Gunnison Gorge in Springtime, running solo through those canyons of the Colorado River in early mornings in summer, or mountain biking in the shadow of such walls.
I have always been impressed by the many locals fly fishing the canyon rivers here who have gained extensive knowledge of the timing and cycles of trout and the insect hatches upon which they depend, year after year.
Admiring these dramatic canyons while kayaking through them has repeatedly made me want to know more about the massive, layered, contorted canyon walls which line both the Gunnison and the Colorado Rivers here in the western half of this state. I was fortunate to get to finally be in this multi-day class to hear the hard science which, a step at a time, is finding out more and more about the many ages of life as captured in the rock layers.
Plus, camping along the river and paddling through it is always an adventure and a pleasure.
Fascinating details are slowly but constantly emerging from these varicolored layers of sandstone, shale, and billion year old rock layers, such as those in the Gunnison Gorge, Flattop Mesa, and the bottom of the Black Canyon, respectively. I was impressed to learn about a massive, contoured layered wall of rock in McInnis NCA near the Fault Line camp. It is actually just one end of the enormous Uncompahgre uplift. It made visual sense finally, standing at the site, with my hands on the rock wall.
Ten miles and some hours of floating farther downriver, the other end of this section of that ancient uplift can be seen in the canyon walls which begin thinning and tapering as a boater approaches the Utah border. Rather than a mishmash of random colors and layers, some climates of long ago can begin fitting in as the sources of the grinning, skeletal dinosaurs which populate our museums and our adventure movies about the Jurassic Period and others.
Decades of research of bone structure has confirmed that both the Great Blue Heron we had seen, and the stately bald eagle above us on the canyon wall, are descendants of the dinosaurs whose bones are still being found and studied in those NCAs just an hour or two drive from Main Street in Montrose.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, with over twenty-five years of practice in Montrose. He is grateful to get to learn evermore about the canyons and mountain peaks surrounding our valleys and rivers. Ideas for future columns are welcomed at sportsdocunger.com.
