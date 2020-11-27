Try this; stand next to a lake or pond. Find a rounded flat stone and see if you can skip it across the water’s surface. Practice can be helpful. If you get good at it, you might see four to six jumps of a stone. Rounded water-worn stones are usually plentiful.
Earth-grazing meteors enter the upper atmosphere at a low angle and skip and bounce like those stones and then resume their journey in space. Historically thought to be part of a weather pattern, the ancient Greeks defined meteors as simply “something in the air.” As it turns out, some billion pieces of interplanetary fragments strike the Earth’s atmosphere every day. They are small like grains of sand; too small to see.
Some meteors have a longer trail as they dive into the upper layers at a steeper angle. Some penetrate the protective layers and crash to earth (meteorites). There will be various space rocks hitting our air in the Geminid meteor shower, building toward its peak the night of Dec. 13 to 14.
If the skies are clear, this brightest and most profuse of annual meteor shower will be on display. This year, the moon phase will be new, and we may be able to see many Geminid Metors after 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 13 until morning twilight on the 14th.
The average speed of meteors is about 30 miles per second — faster than a speeding bullet. Depending on the bullet that is — they average almost a half mile per second. The Geminids are a little slower; 22 miles per second. They flame out trekking through the mesosphere, 40 to 50 miles above us.
The Geminids’ slow speed works to our advantage. Slower is better, making it easier to see the streams of light for a couple of seconds before burning up.
The rocks come streaming in as left over rubble from asteroid 3200 Phaethon (FAY-uh-thun). Phaethon was the son of the Greek god of the sun, Helios. Earth orbits through a heavy concentration of this asteroid’s remains and it’s estimated that we will realize this annual passage of plentiful shooting stars for more than 100 years into the future.
Asteroids are hard, chunky objects, and 3200 Phaethon is similar as scientists believe it has lots of silicate-rich (oxygen and silicon) rock. Some heavy metals also typically make up the minerals in the cast-off pieces of the asteroid that we will be orbiting through. Whatever the specific makeup, Geminids are colorful. Most of them appear yellowish-white, but other hues include red, orange and blue.
The number of laser-like streaks you’ll see increases every night as we get closer to Dec 13. Go out the night of the 12th and, depending on how dark and cloud free the sky is, the predicted rate is 60 per hour. The peak night shower rate could be as high as 100 every hour (starting after sunset Dec. 13).
The iris in our eyes will be stretched open to take in the available light that night. Maybe there is more we could see in our lives during such a moment.
By most measures, life over the past nine months has been . . . a disappointment. Personal goals and dreams as calculated by 21st century economics and standards tell us that the popular gauges of success are a bust. Our glass isn’t just half empty. It seems like somebody dumped the water out of our glass — it’s more than half empty.
Perhaps we have overlooked the wealth of what we do have, because in the past we took our natural abundance for granted. Chasing the objects of our fancy in the material world has not worked out. These many objects have skipped away; orbited out of reach.
But nature puts on a show of plenty. We can connect to one of the most energizing events in the night sky. A myriad of meteors will be cast against the backdrop of millions of stars. Maybe our glass isn’t half empty. Maybe we need a different glass.
Plan to go out at night during the next two weeks. Wrap yourself with warm clothes for a chilly evening. Brew up some hot chocolate or tea. Find a beautiful open patch of sky, and if you can’t be out there overnight, head out after 7:00 p.m. Give your eyes 20 minutes to adjust to the dark and look in the east/northeast part of the sky about where the constellation Gemini is located.
Fill up your glass and find great joy in one of nature’s extravagant nighttime shows.
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.