OUTDOORS: A love of rivers gives them life

Late winter flows of the Gunnison River are usually serene. Anglers move up and down the banks near the Gunnison Forks and Pleasure Park stretch of the river tempting trout. While sunny afternoons have not been abundant during March, fishing success might be easier after lunchtime as days warm up.    (Courtesy photo)    

 

Long ago, rangers hauled fingerling trout in barrels belted to burros to the high country, planning to introduce them to mountain streams. Ranger Lemuel (Lon) Garrison, a strapping young man in the 1930s, was one such ranger.  His son Lars shared some insight about his dad at Black Canyon’s South Rim Visitor Center a few years before I retired.

I reflect on this, gazing into pools on the Gunnison River just upstream from the confluence of the North and Main forks. I cast a fly out on the surface.  The water is as clear as crystal, and ice cold. If trout are present, I think I would see them. Lars told me he grew up fishing in national parks during World War II. Much of the food supply was channeled to the war effort.  If he didn’t catch fish, they didn’t have food to eat.



