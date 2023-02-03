OUTDOORS: A mass start on Grand Mesa

More than 100 ski racers from seven university teams and many towns across Colorado sprinted into the annual Skyway Skuffle 10km race last Sunday. (John Unger/Special to the MDP)

Fifty-six sleek-suited athletes gathered from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Western Colorado University, University of Wyoming, Colorado Mesa University, Denver University, Colorado College, and Colorado State University.

On a 12-degree morning at 10,600 feet elevation in 25 mph winds, they donned their skate skis to do warm-ups for the race at Skyway on Grand Mesa.



