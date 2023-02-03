OUTDOORS: A mass start on Grand Mesa

Fifty-six sleek-suited athletes gathered from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Western Colorado University, University of Wyoming, Colorado Mesa University, Denver University, Colorado College, and Colorado State University.
On a 12-degree morning at 10,600 feet elevation in 25 mph winds, they donned their skate skis to do warm-ups for the race at Skyway on Grand Mesa.
These skiers in their teens and twenties were joined at the same starting line by another casually clad 45 citizens from Montrose to Steamboat. Overall, nearly one out of every five skiers were in their 60s or 70s.
This freestyle cross-country ski race last Sunday exemplified how well competitiveness and camaraderie can mesh during a single athletic event. The term “freestyle” here represents the fact that this particular race in the Grand Mesa Nordic Council's race series permits the use of classic, kick-and-glide, track skiing, as well as the typically faster, lighter, skate skiing done on its specialized skis, boots, and poles.
During a mass start, from six starting lanes, skiers self-selected their appropriate starting places. In the minutes before the start signal for the entire field of racers, the wind chill in the open at that starting site compelled most every athlete to be jumping, hopping, and swinging their arms, before at last strapping the poles onto their hands.
At the shout of “On your marks, get set, GO!” 101 skiers lunged forward. That number, of course, represented 202 skis, and 202 more ski poles, all of which were constantly and rapidly moving forward and back, under the influence of the adrenaline that accompanies a mass start in any racing event.
I can say that, at that moment, the excitement there included the always unanticipated combination of thrill, caution, and crowd energy. It brought to my mind the very similar memory of being among racers in starting lines in other sporting events. A few notable differences existed, though.
I once stood shoulder to shoulder with 799 other people in swimsuits on the edge of a large lake for a half-ironman triathlon mass start. I recall the rather urgent awareness of needing to avoid getting kicked in the head or face, as we all sprinted into the water and did the crawl stroke for a mile.
Whereas, standing among over a thousand other trail runners on Main Street in Ouray for the mass start of the Imogene Pass Run every year, my thoughts are always on hopes to not get tripped up by others, but also to not get stuck behind a much slower runner in that first quarter mile on the asphalt, before the group naturally begins to spread out.
And of course during a mass start in a bicycle race, unfortunate events can occur at a surprisingly high speed, surprisingly soon.
At the Skyway race on the Grand Mesa, being my very first race on skate skis, I seeded myself at the back of the pack (after I had shot the accompanying photo of the mass start). So, while the trail was still in the open and had not yet entered the dense tall trees, it took a sweeping turn to the right.
That blessed me with an inspiring view of dozens of the front-runners slightly spreading out in almost single-file, going full tilt up that open slope. It greatly resembled the videos of the 2022 Winter Olympic nordic ski events, except that this was happening live. It was made even more impressive by being a long, unbroken shot, uninterrupted by any cutting from one camera shot to the next, which so much reduces the appreciation of the high speeds of these self-propelled skiers.
While visiting with other competitors after the race, it turns out that those ahead of me in the middle of the pack had experienced a sudden tangle of fallen skiers and then a crowded bottleneck, after one skier had fallen ahead of them. Unnerving and yet adding to the excitement for all of them, at least no injuries had occurred.
The impressively broad range of ages and abilities of skiers in each race of the Grand Mesa Nordic Council series (gmnc.org) makes it inviting for any skiers of intermediate ability or higher to consider joining in.
And now even closer to home we also have Montrose's newly opened trails of the Uncompahgre Nordic Association for cross-country ski training and just plain fun. These are just over twenty miles southwest of downtown, at the intersection of Dave Wood Road and the Divide Road. I can attest to how wonderful these 12 km (8 miles) of local trails are.
They are wonderful whether you are training for the next race on Grand Mesa, or, more likely, just out to enjoy this wonderful winter of ours in western Colorado.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He cannot help but want to get faster on skate skis and to ski more weekends. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.