OUTDOORS: A priceless flora reminder

Early morning light catches the blooms of the ballhead waterleaf growing near the Rim Rock Trail at Black Canyon. Flowers are plentiful at mid elevations around Silver Jack Reservoir, the Owl Creek Pass Road (open to Vista Point), parts of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and trails above Ouray. (Courtesy photo)

Rain pours down through branches of Douglas fir trees. Clouds burdened with moisture trudge across the chasm of the Black Canyon. Winds drive raindrops, like daggers, against my jacket. The Oak Flat Trail has become a quagmire in the spring storms that drench western Colorado. 

If you’re looking for spring wildflowers, these storms are the blessing of the season. Coupled with the abundant snowpack this winter, mid- and high-elevation blossoms will make quite a showing this year. One of those varieties captured my imagination decades ago: the ballhead waterleaf.



