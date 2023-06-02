OUTDOORS: A priceless flora reminder

Early morning light catches the blooms of the ballhead waterleaf growing near the Rim Rock Trail at Black Canyon. Flowers are plentiful at mid elevations around Silver Jack Reservoir, the Owl Creek Pass Road (open to Vista Point), parts of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and trails above Ouray. (Courtesy photo)
Rain pours down through branches of Douglas fir trees. Clouds burdened with moisture trudge across the chasm of the Black Canyon. Winds drive raindrops, like daggers, against my jacket. The Oak Flat Trail has become a quagmire in the spring storms that drench western Colorado.
If you’re looking for spring wildflowers, these storms are the blessing of the season. Coupled with the abundant snowpack this winter, mid- and high-elevation blossoms will make quite a showing this year. One of those varieties captured my imagination decades ago: the ballhead waterleaf.
The Waterleaf family contains a small group of flowers, about 250 worldwide. The Aster family, by comparison, holds more than 20,000 species. The ballhead waterleaf (Hydrophyllum capitatum) grows only in North America from the Canadian Rockies to Colorado and west to California; it has seven cousins.
There are abundant waterleafs out at mid elevations right now, but growing low to the ground makes them easy to overlook. Although they are simple and often disregarded, we can find a crucial understanding for our world within their modesty.
The flowers, soft white to lavender, are huddled together in a spherical shape. The stamens jut out beyond the petals, giving it the appearance for other common names including grandma’s pincushion and wool breeches. A description of the plant in an 1896 text by a Boston botanist caught my eye, “[having a] bell-shaped bloom with a honey gland at the base of each section.”
Flowers, after all, are the method plants use to reproduce; the features which will give rise to another generation. There is an enormous number and variety of plant species which compete in springtime to arouse the most excitement.
Seeing a large field in the high country is like taking in the red-light district of the floral world as each species tries its darndest to entice bees, flies, and birds to its lair. I could go on, but this is a family newspaper.
In short, flower pollination leads to seeds, seeds carry nutrients and the embryo of a baby plant. They rely on pollinators — bees and birds — to make this happen. This is how the world goes ‘round. In the visual cacophony of blossoms, the waterleaf has an edge.
That “honey gland” looms with great importance. Not all flowers create equal amounts of nectar; some don’t make any. And not all nectars contain the same amount of energy. In fact, we learn from Utah State University and other studies that the honeyed carbohydrates of the waterleaf may contain more than ten times the amount of nectar than other blooms and are highly sought by bees and hummingbirds.
Pollen is equally important as a source of protein, but there are better sources than the waterleaf. What’s a poor pollinator to do?
Bees know which flowers will give them the strongest pollens for hive building and which carbohydrate-rich nectars will fuel their flights. But like shoppers going to the local grocery store, moving from store to store can really wear out the shopper. Settling for an off brand might be okay.
Like those shoppers, smart insects will accept a less potent pollen of the waterleaf because other flowers are too far away from the nest. The waterleaf offers a greater kick in early summer, glacier lilies bloom at slightly higher elevations to offer strong nectar after the waterleaf recedes. Larkspur, likewise, blooms in the mountains in July and August.
Beekeepers on the valley floor also know how to benefit their hives and locate them close to areas that will provide the balanced nutrition that the bees need. The State of Colorado is also eliminating some pesticides, harmful to pollinators, to help their populations.
Skies clear, the sun returns. The air at Black Canyon warms and the ballhead waterleaf dries off. It’s intricate but not showy (unlike those bright yellow sunflowers nearby). Yet it captures a delicacy and comfortable nature that runs counter to the raucous activity of spring.
I sit down next to one – the ground is really wet. The flower is sweet simplicity, out among the great mass of trees, shrubs, grasses. . . the works. Its unassuming manner shows us that there is more to life than the dramas that show up in our everyday lives. But the flower contains the most sought-after nectar of the season. In its uncomplicated, uncluttered, unburdened character we find a vital reminder for alleviating stress. Souls can breathe free.
I breathe deeply. Black Canyon lies out in the near distance. We need to clear up our lives. Go out soon and look for wildflowers.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
