Winter. Some like it, some don’t. My attitude has always been that, while not my favorite season, it is nonetheless a great season. I like the changing seasons of Colorado. Otherwise I suppose I would live elsewhere.
What makes it an enjoyable time of year? Aside from the usual year-round priorities for our time such as family or work or school, winter does forcibly slow us down. The cold and snow of winter doesn’t mean no activity, it just means different activity. Yes, there is bingo, but I’m thinking more in the outdoor realm. Plenty of outdoor choices to be had – skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, sledding. And yes, fishing.
Fishing is typically thought of as a warm weather activity, and it is, but in the Colorado winter you just switch the when and where and still go fishing. I’ve written about ice fishing – I do that regularly. But what about the rivers of winter?
Big fish. Low, clear water. Did I say big fish? I’m talking tailwaters.
Winter is an outstanding time of the year for fishing in Colorado. The river of opportunity is skinny, but the results can be fat – fat as in trophy trout measured in pounds instead of inches!
True, I can’t go a summer without hiking into the Colorado Rocky Mountain backcountry to a small creek in hopes of enticing small cutthroat trout to a softly laid dry fly. But for consistent chances for large fish, the best place to go hunting is a tailwater river. And Colorado has them.
Tailwaters, although they may be in out-of-the-way places, have easy access simply because there is always a road to the dam. Easy access also means that you should not expect solitude, maybe even take-a-number fishing.
So what’s the attraction? Open water and potentially large fish.
Tailwaters are conducive to rapid and constant growth of trout. With a rich supply of food coming fresh from the reservoir above, fish feed year-round. Constant water temperatures from reservoir releases are cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. Reservoirs settle out upstream solids to clarify the water. It all adds up to a prime river environment.
Tailwaters require a change in tactics to fool wary fish. Be sneaky. Remember the rules for crossing a street? Watch, look and listen. At first, don’t even cast. Instead, observe. Using polarized sunglasses, peer into the holes to locate fish. Since we are talking bigger than average trout, you will often be able to spot them before they spot you.
Knowing where they are before you cast gives you a big advantage. Often you may be focusing on a single fish, so adjust your angle of approach, study the subtle flows of the current, and pre-plan where you can land the fish – all before you make your cast.
By no means a complete tailwater list, these tailwaters consistently rate among the best.
Frying Pan River — Every time a top ten list of the best trout streams in America is compiled, the Frying Pan always makes the list. Nearby Aspen gets a lot of attention for skiing, but just a short distance away, up the Frying Pan Valley from Basalt, finesse is the name of the game.
Only patient fishermen need apply for a workout here. Typical days mean repeated casts, changing flies, and checking knots and tippets. But attention to detail will be rewarded with browns that commonly go over 18 inches and weigh 3 to 5 pounds with the potential for rainbows over 10 pounds.
Gunnison River – In summer, the entire Gunnison River from north of Gunnison town, thru the nearby dams, and on and out to the lower river near Delta, is prime water. But in winter, most of this is inaccessible. Yet there remains the lower most section of river from below Crystal Dam, the last dam in the steep canyon section.
The lower Gunnison is commonly drive-to accessed at the public area near Austin, at the confluence of the main stem of the Gunnison coming from Crystal Dam and the free-flowing North Fork of the Gunnison. Here one can walk upstream from the confluence or float downstream to a public takeout.
Although this area is several miles downstream of the dam, due to the confining upstream canyon walls, the river maintains a tailwater like fishery, typically with low winter flows and concentrated fish pockets.
Taylor River — Of these tailwaters, the Taylor probably sees the least amount of pressure. Not because the fish are less in numbers or size, but rather because there is no major population center nearby, the road to the reservoir isn’t on the way to anywhere else, public property below the dam is a relatively short, and its reputationally very cold.
Mysis Bridge crosses the river about one-quarter mile below the dam. The best water will be found in the one hundred yards both above and below the bridge. Avalanche Hole, so named because it sits in a bend of the river downstream of the bridge beneath an avalanche chute of the rock canyon wall, harbors plenty of large fish. You really can’t sneak up on or hide from the pod of trout hanging out in this pool. They will know you are there. Just wade slowly into the edges and make repeated casts.
Uncompahgre – The river immediately below Ridgway Reservoir at Pa-Co-Chu-Puk has matured into a tailwater to be among the best anywhere. With the construction of Ridgway Dam and the state park, a tailwater was born that has been good, and at times great.
Man-made structures, primarily strategically placed large rocks and root wads, create large and slow deep pools as well as small and narrow plunge pools that protect fish, meaning a place to grow and hard to catch. Some very large, mature fish are harbored in this theme park style of fishing.
Tailwater flies all have two things in common – small and simple. In winter, size 20 and smaller midges and mayfly nymphs fished on 5X and smaller tippets are necessary. Your best bet for a realistic drift is to use a single fly. Go armed with patterns for mysis shrimp, miracle nymph, sparkle wing emerger, sparkle wing dry, red midge, and yes, a contrarian wooly bugger. Be sneaky and persistent!
Hum!Big fish. Low, clear water. Did I say big fish? Yes, the snow is flying, but it only means a different season is at hand.
Joel L. Evans is an avid fisherman, outdoor writer and photographer, who has explored Western Colorado for decades.