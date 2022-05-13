OUTDOORS: A windy weekend on the river

Weather is a regular topic of conversation, especially those who spend a significant amount of time outside. Hands down, the least favorite aspect of the weather is the wind. Springtime in western Colorado has plenty of windy days and it seems to be getting windier.
It seems to me that the spring winds are stronger and more frequent than they were 44 years ago when I moved the Montrose. Sure, there were windy days, and an occasional epic blow that deposited half the sand in the Arizona and Utah deserts on the shining San Juans. But the frequency and intensity of the winds has been turned up several notches in the last 10 years.
Last weekend I ran head-first into those nasty spring winds. I joined a rafting trip organized by the Colorado Canyons Association (CCA). The focus of the trip was birding. The Ruby/Horsethief section of the Colorado River, southwest of Grand Junction, is as scenic as any in the canyon county in the Southwest. The trip was timed to coincide with the spring bird migration.
Bruce Ackerman and I were recruited to be the birding guides. Bruce is a long-time biologist who is president of the Black Canyon Audubon Society. His significant other, Sue Werner, joined us for what we hoped would be a fun three days on the water.
The trip started out nicely – sunny skies, pleasant temperatures, and no wind. As we floated along the muddy Colorado, we spotted many birds. A stop at the Cottonwood Camps allowed the us to get out and walk through the cottonwood trees. The hike produced several more species including ash-throated flycatchers, a Cooper’s hawk and two American kestrels.
After lunch we floated leisurely down-river. A light breeze started up just as we rounded Mee Corner. The Mee 1 campsite was our stop for the night. I set up my tent just as a gusty wind picked up. The river guides set up camp for the evening meal and the group hunkered down under a large cottonwood tree. By 4:30 p.m. the wind settled down.
The next morning the group birded around the Mee camps and up Mee Canyon. We spotted a nice mix of birds including a lazuli bunting, ash-throated flycatchers, and a rock wren, but also on the lookout for a black-throated sparrow. This species only shows up in Colorado along a few places near the Utah border. After playing the song of this sparrow we spotted one singing on the top of a small bush.
Soon after launching in the afternoon, we encountered strong, gusty winds. The guides had planned ahead for the wind by bringing along a small outboard motor. They lashed the three rafts together, then motored on. As our flotilla reached the Black Rocks section of the river we separated.
The Black Rocks section is where the river passes through exposed Precambrian rock. The river narrows to one third its width in response to the harder rock, creating a much stronger current and unpredictable eddies. Passing through Black Rocks was safer as separate units.
Unfortunately, the stiff headwinds, in combination with the eddies, took us back up-river. No amount of paddling and maneuvering freed us from this windy, watery problem. The solution to our predicament was for someone to get in the water and physically position each raft down-river. Lisa Boyko, CCA’s River Program director, was up to the task.
As Lisa positioned each raft, a pair of rowers, facing each other, powered us out into the current and away from Black Rocks. Soon we re-attached the rafts and motored into Catalpa Camp. The expertise and fast-thinking of our river crew saved the day.
Catalpa Camp is on private property that CCA leases. A pair of decks covered by large canvas tents are set up on site to provide a sheltered place where CCA conducts its outdoor education program for kids. Each year several hundred kids from western Colorado get to experience the joys of being outdoors on the river at Catalpa Camp.
Around dinner that evening we planned our next day’s schedule. Everyone would pack their dry bags before our morning birding foray, so the crew could load the rafts. Launch time was set at 10:30 a.m.
After a successful morning of birding we climbed onto rafts, shoved off from camp and headed for our takeout at Westwater. As the winds began to pick up, the guides re-attached the rafts. Our arrival at Westwater was uneventful, just as the winds exceeded 30 miles per hour.
Nearly 60 bird species were spotted on the trip, and everyone came away with a healthy respect for what a windy Mother Nature can deal out.