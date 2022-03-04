OUTDOORS: A winter’s hike

Winter is an excellent season to do some hiking along the lower reaches of the Uncompahgre Valley. The eastern edge of the valley is dominated by adobe hills that support desert vegetation. I like to hike a particular dirt two-track south of Montrose.
On a sunny, windless winter day it feels warmer than the thermometer would indicate. The bright high elevation sun warms my face and wool coat. I can see my breath as I exhale, but it soon dissipates in the dry desert air.
During most winters there is some snow on the ground with the exception of hillsides with southern exposures.
I like to go right after a snowstorm. With fresh snow on the ground, critters leave behind a record of their presence. The tracks provide a glimpse into the secret lives of the critters who inhabit this dry, barren landscape – deer, a cottontail, a red fox, a coyote, a mouse, and tracks of various birds. If the sun hits the snow just right it sparkles like a million diamonds.
I go during the week to avoid the weekend traffic. I am alone with my thoughts and the quiet only a cold, crisp, calm winter morning can bring. The only sounds are my steps crunching in the snow and the occasional magpie or raven calling from a ridgeline.
I take my binoculars just in case I spot some movement in the thickets of greasewood or along the ridgelines. I stop periodically to scan the surrounding hillsides and thickets. I find this exercise intensely invigorating. I am focused on the scene in front of me, present with all my senses heightened — in the moment, no past, no future.
A small, intermittent creek snakes through the bottom of the drainage I am hiking. In a few spots water is close enough to the surface to support the growth of willows. Barren of leaves in the winter, the willow’s thin branches take on subtle hues of pink, purple, russet and orange, a rare display of color in the winter. These willows are the known haunts of song sparrows. Their “chimp, chimp” calls give away their presence. They will perch on the top of willow branches, scolding the intruder.
Hardy bird species inhabit this winter landscape. Besides ravens and magpies, I have spotted dark-eyed juncos, horned larks, white-crowned sparrows, northern shrikes, Woodhouse’s scrub jays — a rare golden eagle, American kestrel or red-tailed hawk will fly overhead.
On occasion rosy-finches, a bird from the high country, will visit these hillsides. They are in search of food. Rosy-finches nest in the tundra of North America’s western mountains from Alaska to New Mexico. Deep snow drives them to seek exposed ground at lower elevations. Highly mobile, they forage in large, skittish flocks constantly calling out with low cheep, cheep, cheep notes. They come in three varieties, black, brown-capped, and gray-crowned. Their diminutive size belies their hardiness.
Others have traveled this two-track before me. Hikers leave behind their footprints. The tracks of off-road vehicles make depressions in the snow and dirt. I do not mind the vehicles’ presence. Their occupants are out enjoying the outdoors the same as I. What bothers me is the trash they leave behind — beverage cans, food wrappers and the like.
The two-track also provides access to those who treat our public lands as dumping grounds — old tires, discarded furniture, appliances, and mattresses. That sort of behavior shows a lack of respect for our public lands. Dumping is done clandestinely, so the scofflaws are rarely apprehended. The cleanup is left to concerned volunteers and land managers who certainly have better things to do than clean up other people’s garbage.
Reluctantly, I make my way back to the truck — not quite ready to rejoin civilization. The few hours spent in solitude traipsing across the landscape has recharged my soul, limbered up my legs and cleared my head. At my age, it does not get much better than that.
If I linger too long or the day warms up, the frozen ground becomes a slippery, muddy goo that sticks to my boots. Tracking it into the house is verboten — a surefire way of angering my spouse. I remove my boots in the garage and make sure I clean off the mud before it becomes hard as concrete. Ready for the next winter hike.
Bill Harris has traveled the backcountry of the Colorado Plateau since 1976 and is author of “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau.”