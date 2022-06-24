OUTDOORS: Add a few things to the pack

Twice a year, at the change of seasons, I have to empty all the contents of my pack on the floor. By floor, I mean something the size of a school gymnasium hardwood floor. All season long I add little things to the pack, until I reach the point, I can no longer lift it onto my shoulders.
My pack will get so heavy that it arrives in camp 15 minutes after I do. It will come crawling up the trail, grunting and groaning all the way. That’s how I know it is time to clean out the pack.
My wife says she can find my pack by following her nose. Last fall, she accused me of having something “dead in there.”
“Nonsense,” I exclaim, as I hurry off with the pack to another room. Upon close inspection, I discover the source of the foul smell is nothing more than a leftover salami sandwich. The sandwich had finally evolved into an intelligent lifeform and was attempting to graze on an uneaten portion of a Snickers bar. I quickly hosed out the pack and all the evidence of the foul smell, in an attempt to avoid prosecution from the war department.
I am always on the lookout for products or ideas that may be of some use in the outdoors. Readers, friends, and catalogs are a good source of ideas. Recently I discovered a few ideas that I thought I would share with you here.
One of them is to include a few of the binder clips, the kind you commonly use in offices. They range in sizes from a half-inch up to 2 inches wide. These clips weigh next to nothing and are relatively inexpensive.
If you ever have to hand a tarp for protection from the elements, as a wind break, or to cover some supplies, these little gems are worth their weight in gold. You can use them as a clothes pin to hang wet clothing to dry near the fire, or secure rope and cordage to a tree branch.
Some of the places I travel for hunting have strict weight limits and number of bags. One particular hunt near the arctic circle required us to sit on a helicopter and hold our hunting rifle. We were allowed a small backpack and one duffel bag but the overall weight of everything, including the gun, could not exceed 60 pounds.
Being forced to use small duffels and a small pack, it was difficult to pack the heavy clothing in the small bags. One tip I learned from an old timer in camp was to pack your clothes in a vacuum sealed bag. He had a clean set of socks, T-shirt and underwear in each little sealed bag that he would cut open at the start of each day.
I tried this technique and it really does reduce the bulk of cramming everything into a smaller bag. Packing up everything for the return trip home was not a problem because all the extra food and tangible supplies were not in the bag. Those that were not consumed on the trip were left behind for the next team of hunters. I also seal up my rain gear when I carry it in my pack, thereby taking up very little space.
No matter where your trip takes you, there is down time. Even if you are stuck in a survival situation, there will be times that you twiddle your thumbs, bored to death. I now carry a simple deck of cards in my pack for just such times.
Cards are a great way to occupy your time, whether playing solitaire by yourself or poker with the others in your group. You can even find specialized decks of cards that will serve a dual purpose. Decks that have first aid information, knot tying, animal tracks or edible plants on the backs of the cards can educate and entertain.
I found another product, called Instafire, which is a military grade fire starter. This product sells for around a buck a bag, and one bag will start up four fires if you have fairly dry wood. Instafire burns at 1,000 degrees, burns in winds and will light up on snow. It even floats on water. Use 1/8 of a cup and it will burn for five to seven minutes.
I have used it for several fires, and it works as advertised. The entire package weighs only 2 ounces, so it does not take up much space. The only gripe I have is there is no way to reseal the waterproof package once you have opened it. You either have to carry a small Ziploc bag or have the contents spill out in your pack. I have even used it to start fires in our wood stove at home and have no complaints.
I still believe in a road flare for emergency use. When you are stranded, cold, wet and tired, a road flare can be magic. Instafire has a place in your pack and it is an excellent starter for normal camping trips. It does not contain any harmful chemicals and has a five-year shelf life. There is a note on the package that says to use the whole pack if the wood you are trying to light is wet.
I know we have talked about it many times before but add a couple zip ties and some duct tape to your kit if you have not already. Both of these items have countless uses from repairs, first aid, and general survival craft. When needed, they are indispensable.
I like to share ideas and new products with you, and appreciate you sharing any tips like this with me. I am going to send this off to my editor now because I hear a bunch of moaning and groaning. My pack must be just about back in camp.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org