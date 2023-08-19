This column is part of an ongoing series that will appear monthly. Many aspects of Africa, wildlife, culture, and safari life will be covered here, along with a few hunting tales along the way.

A near lifelong dream was fulfilled earlier this summer as I finally made the trip across the pond to the Dark Continent, Africa. As soon as I was old enough to hunt the suburban outback with a Daisy BB-gun, in pursuit of grasshoppers, field mice, and other dangerous game, I dreamed of hunting really dangerous game in Africa.



