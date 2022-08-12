OUTDOORS: Air ambulance and rescue dogs

“Storm” the avalanche dog enjoys the attention of the flight nurse it often works along with, in the company of and with permission of its handler Jimmy Newman of Snowmass Ski Patrol. Behind is the Flight for Life air ambulance which is just large enough to hold a pilot, two other human staff, an avalanche dog, and a rescued human on a stretcher. (Special to the Montrose Daily Press/John Unger)
Seeing, feeling, and hearing the helicopter land a hundred feet away last week, I was suddenly and viscerally reminded of the previous four times I had experienced that happening so close by.
Those previous four landings had all occurred in the space of two hours, in a desert canyon. The final of those involved the helicopter landing with my friend and myself as passengers, the last two searchers being returned to the rescue staging area. Having just carried back our friends who had been lost in the desert for five days, its last task had been to bring back him and me, who had been searching deep in the canyon on foot.
Many emotions are triggered from the primitive reflex center of just about anyone’s brain when the thumping, smallish object in the sky descends quickly and joins you there in an unmarked spot on the ground just ahead. The fact that it brings its own deafening roar and envelops everything around you in a whirlwind adds to the gut feeling that “Something important is happening here.”
Last week’s helicopter landing was part of a teaching opportunity with continuing education credit hours for medical professionals. It was a workshop titled “Air Ambulance Field Demonstration,” occurring as part of the Wilderness Medical Society’s Summer Conference, held this year in Snowmass.
This conference involved nearly 500 in-person and virtual attendees of civilian and military medical professionals, of which I was fortunate to be one. From six continents, 15 countries, and 48 U.S. states, attendees and presenters included treating physicians, researchers, and international leaders in the burgeoning field of wilderness medicine.
The president of the Air Rescue Commission of the International Commission for Air Rescue is Charley Shimanski, who was the faculty member teaching the Air Ambulance workshop. In his role as Mountain Rescue Program Coordinator for Flight for Life Colorado, he began by directing their helicopter into the makeshift landing zone.
The next day he presented another class, “Advances in Helicopter Rescues in Austere Environments,” in which he used rescuer videos from his recent work with Swiss Alps teams to teach attendees about the most advanced techniques now existing for snow, crevasse, and avalanche searches and rescues.
Part of the workshop included teachings from two members of the Snowmass Ski Patrol who were each accompanied by their avalanche search dogs. This Flight for Life helicopter is how a trained handler and his or her dog get delivered to an avalanche burial site when needed. Obviously, advanced training and monthly recertification is needed for handler and dog to be ready to be flown to such a site, when seconds are critical to finding and saving a buried skier, snowmobiler, snowshoer, or hiker.
Among these professionals attending the workshop, the topic of recent avalanche deaths arose. Particularly in the 2021/2022 season, this relatively high number of deaths included many advanced to expert skiers.
The question was raised about the extent to which current recreationalists in the winter backcountry are or are not wearing and practicing with their transceivers. I was encouraged to hear Shimanski’s professional opinion based on his extensive experience. He stated that most backcountry skiers have transceivers, are practicing with them regularly, and are highly skilled in their use in searching.
He further commented on the issue of it being a personal choice whether a backcountry skier chooses to wear or to not wear a transceiver. “(But) if we decide to go skiing, and you show up without a transceiver, I won’t go into the backcountry with you, because you are the one who is going to (have to save me if a burial occurs).”
Shimanski continued: “So, if there is any message I would like to get out there it’s that, when you go solo in backcountry skiing, you might think ‘why should I wear a transceiver if I am not skiing with anyone who can rescue me?’ But the reality is, if there is a missing party, or if there is a witnessed avalanche, or when we (search and rescue) come in the next day, we would want everybody who is in that backcountry to be wearing a transceiver.”
Jimmy Newman, one of the Snowmass ski patrollers and avalanche dog handlers, was asked for his personal opinion, as a self-described avid backcountry skier with several decades of experience. He concurred that, while he himself would not ski with a group member who wore no transceiver, he recognizes that it is a personal choice for individuals to wear one.
John T. Unger is a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians, and in 2022 achieved the credential of Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine. He would hope to be well prepared if Fate requires that he direct a helicopter into a desert makeshift landing zone or that he make way for an avalanche rescue dog and its handler. Your feedback and ideas for future columns are welcomed at www.sportsdocunger.com.
