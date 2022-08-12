OUTDOORS: Air ambulance and rescue dogs

“Storm” the avalanche dog enjoys the attention of the flight nurse it often works along with, in the company of and with permission of its handler Jimmy Newman of Snowmass Ski Patrol. Behind is the Flight for Life air ambulance which is just large enough to hold a pilot, two other human staff, an avalanche dog, and a rescued human on a stretcher. (Special to the Montrose Daily Press/John Unger)

Seeing, feeling, and hearing the helicopter land a hundred feet away last week, I was suddenly and viscerally reminded of the previous four times I had experienced that happening so close by.

Those previous four landings had all occurred in the space of two hours, in a desert canyon. The final of those involved the helicopter landing with my friend and myself as passengers, the last two searchers being returned to the rescue staging area. Having just carried back our friends who had been lost in the desert for five days, its last task had been to bring back him and me, who had been searching deep in the canyon on foot.



