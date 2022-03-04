OUTDOORS: All about albinism

I was working in my office, sometimes called the guest bedroom, when my wife bounded through the door. “Are you going to do anything around here today other than play games on the computer?” she bellowed.
“I am working. I am doing research for an article, or at least I was until you disturbed me,” was my shabby retort.
Actually, I was reading an article about a rare white moose that was illegally killed by poachers in Ontario. The white moose is protected by law and is a sacred animal among the tribes of the First Nations in Canada.
What was most sickening to me was the bodies of two cow moose were found discarded along a service road in Timmins, Ontario, and one of them was a sacred white spirit moose. The other moose was of a natural color.
According to The Guardian the white moose, which are not albino, get the rare coloring from a recessive gene and are legally protected from being poached. There are signs all around the area where the moose live warning against the killing of these animals.
Albinism is the result of cells that are unable to produce melanin, the pigment necessary to color skin, eyes and hair. The condition is passed to offspring when both parents carry the recessive gene. When Albinism is present, the animal can appear white or pink.
Every animal makes melanin, including human beings, so any animal can have albinism. Albino animals are beautiful, but their unique appearance makes their survival in the wild nearly impossible. Many animals survive, and avoid predators, through the use of their natural colorings as a camouflage. Obviously, a white or pink animal will stand out.
Another problem facing the albino animal is the poacher. Since albinism is a rare occurrence, the pelts and hides are prized by hunters when legal to take, and priceless to illegal poachers who sell the illegally taken hides for profit.
Albinism is rare in animals, occurring about 1 in 10,000. According to the National Organization for Albinism, about 1 in 18,000 people in the United States have a form of albinism.
Almost all Native American tribes had some manner of spiritual belief regarding albino animals. The albino was protected by most Native American customs and were not to be hunted or killed. The killing of an albino animal carried various curses.
If an albino squirrel was hunted and killed, the hunter would suffer loss of his hunting abilities. When an albino deer was killed, the hunter might later loose his life in a freak accident often involving his hunting or survival skills.
One of the strongest spirit connections with an albino animal was among the Plains tribe and the white buffalo, which stood as a definite omen of great wisdom and the most sacred animal on earth. The National Bison Association has estimated that an albino calf occurs in about 1 in every 10 million births.
Albino animals can have a wide variety of health issues because of their lack of melanin. Most common is poor eyesight and an inability to focus their eyes. Albinism causes a shortage of rods in the eye, affecting their vision.
Add to this, albino animals are prone to contracting skin cancer and are prone to sun damage to the skin. Melanin, which albinos are lacking, blocks the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Some research has also shown that albinism also causes hearing impairments, especially in cats, rats, mice and guinea pigs.
Albinism occurs in birds more often than in mammals, averaging 1 in every 1800 births. The most common albino birds are the house martin and the American Robin. One study found that 8.22 percent of all albino birds found in North America were robins, even though only about 1 robin in 30,000 is an albino or partial albino.
Fish are also subject to albinism. According to Pat Ward, retired Wildlife Technician, specialized in fish management for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, albino trout were a regular occurrence at the fish hatchery.
“Statistically, it seemed to be around 1 in 10,000 trout would have the albino traits. We separated the albinos from the normal fish because they were so interesting, and the visitors always wanted to see them. When there were enough albino trout, we would stock them mixed in with the normal fish so anglers would have a chance to catch one,” said Ward.
The State of Utah has been stocking Albino Trout for many years. A state record Albino was caught in 1989 in Joe’s Valley Reservoir and weighed 9 pounds and 2 ounces. There are many places in Utah to catch these unique fish and the state stocks 7 to 10 thousand albinos each year. Most of the stocked fish are in the 8-to-10-inch range.
I spoke with Joe Lewandowski, a now-retired Colorado Parks and Wildlife public information officer for the Southwest region, to ask if there were any restrictions on hunters taking an albino animal during the legal hunting seasons, and he had this comment:
“There are no prohibitions on taking albino game during the lawful season. I might point out that true albinos, those characterized by pink eyes, don’t do well in the wild and probably don’t survive very long. What is more common, and often mistaken for albinos, are called leucistic, which is a genetic anomaly that causes animals to be colored differently. The color might be mottled or much lighter than the typical coloring. Overall, they are very rare, and I have never seen one in the wild.”
I have never seen an albino animal in the wild during my half century in the woods, but I sure hope to someday. In the meantime, I better look busy because I hear my wife coming down the hall.
