OUTDOORS: All about ivory

Growing up, the outdoors has often saved me from a loathsome childhood affliction: school. Getting out to hunt, fish, hike and camp were all I ever wanted to do, and as I look back over half a century, not much has changed.
There are people who made the outdoors their life mission, never letting life get in the way with such adult afflictions as work. One of those people was a long-time family friend by the name of Jerry Tricomi.
Jerry spent his entire life enjoying the outdoors. Besides opening a fishing camp in Northwest Ontario in 1955, he also had a fish camp for tarpon in Parismina, Costa Rica. He was one of the members of the once famous Safari Outfitters, based out of Chicago. When Jerry was not a one of his camps, he was fishing or hunting somewhere in the world.
As a young lad, I once visited his home. He took me to his den and at the entrance were two elephant tusks around the door. These two tusks were probably six feet tall, and they weighed 94 and 91 pounds respectively. That is very impressive ivory and unheard of today because of the poachers.
Ivory has no intrinsic value, but its cultural uses make ivory highly prized. In Africa, it has been a status symbol for millennia because it comes from the highly respected elephant. Today, poachers kill elephants for their valuable tusks, with a single pound of ivory on the black market bringing as much as $1,500 per pound.
The United States, and some other countries have banned ivory importation into the country in an attempt to curb the poaching, but it probably is not enough. Many countries, like China, do not support the ban and buy the illegal tusks. As long as there is a market, there will be poachers.
Ivory is the hard, whitish material from tusks and teeth of elephants, hippos, walruses, warthogs, sperm whales, narwhals, elk and red stag. There are others, many of them are now extinct. The word ivory is used to identify any mammalian tooth or tusk that is of commercial interest.
Ivory is mostly made up of dentin, a hard, dense, and boney tissue. The entire tusk is wrapped in enamel, the hardest animal tissue and the part of the tusk that manages the wear and tear.
The visible, ivory part of the tusk is made up of extremely dense dentin, and dentin is also found in human teeth. It is probably a good thing that our dentin does not get as dense as ivories or poachers would probably be hunting us.
In North America, only elk and walrus have ivory teeth. Elk have two canine teeth that are called their ivories. Elk ivories are made of the same dentin material and have the same chemical composition as the elephant tusks.
These ivories are found in bulls and cows, hidden in their upper jaw. Just like other elk teeth, they get slowly worn down and stained over time as the elk grows older.
Elk ivories are sometimes called buglers or whistlers. This is probably because of the unique bugle sound made by a bull elk. The bugle is the defining characteristic of the bull elk. It starts as a low-pitched growl that rises to a high-pitched scream. The bugle has nothing really to do with the teeth, but more from the windpipe and throat.
Native American legends associate the elk with many noble things, such as love in some tribes, protectors of women in others. In several of the Pacific Northwest tribes, elk lead women who had been captured by enemy warriors back to their homes.
In the Plains Indian tribes, elk were associated with masculinity, endurance and bravery. The elk’s ivories were highly prized as objects of adornment and as a symbol of a man’s hunting prowess. In some Plains tribes, men saved the elk ivories from their first elk kill to make engagement jewelry for their future brides, while in other tribes, women sewed the ivories on their dresses to show off their wealth. The elk ivory symbolized everlasting devotion and permanence, as elk ivory does not decay or deteriorate with time.
Today, not much has changed with elk ivory and its uses. Most ivories are made into jewelry, such as rings, pendants and earrings. They still symbolize hunting success and honor the great animal.
A matched pair of cow ivories typically cost between $30.00 and $40.00, depending on the size, wear and coloring. Bull ivories can run $40.00 to $60 for a pair as they are usually somewhat larger and colored more. A very large set of ivories, with unique coloring, could reach as high as $200 Fortunately, elk ivory is small, and elk can be very difficult and expensive to hunt, so poachers rarely kill them for ivory.
Jerry Tricomi spent his life in the outdoors, and he did it well. Jerry crossed the last horizon when he boarded the last train west in 2008. I have always admired a person who spends their life like he did and wish I could have done the same, but life got in the way. Maybe in the next life.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse, call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org.