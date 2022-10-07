OUTDOORS: All about the northern pike

A small northern pike I caught and released in the same waters of Ontario I fished with my dad when I was a boy 50 years ago. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

Every summer, my father would take me to Northwest Ontario for a week-long fishing expedition. We would stay in a tent camp, stocked and provided by an outfitter who was a long- time family friend. Dad and I would fish from sunup to sundown, chasing the muskie, smallmouth bass and the northern pike.

Each day, we would head to shore where over an open fire we would fry up our morning’s catch. The catch was usually a couple stout northern pike. We would first fry up potatoes and onions, followed by fresh filets of pike.



