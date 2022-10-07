OUTDOORS: All about the northern pike

Every summer, my father would take me to Northwest Ontario for a week-long fishing expedition. We would stay in a tent camp, stocked and provided by an outfitter who was a long- time family friend. Dad and I would fish from sunup to sundown, chasing the muskie, smallmouth bass and the northern pike.
Each day, we would head to shore where over an open fire we would fry up our morning’s catch. The catch was usually a couple stout northern pike. We would first fry up potatoes and onions, followed by fresh filets of pike.
In the event we did not catch fish for shore lunch, we carried a couple cans of Spam. The Spam of those days came in a can, with a key attached to the bottom. The key hooked onto a tab, and you peeled off a section of the can, so when it opened, the contents were revealed. Those contents were exceptionally disgusting to my adolescent taste. The smell alone was enough to give a roadkill eating coyote the dry heaves. The moral of the story is, you better catch some fish for shore lunch, lest you have to eat that stuff.
The northern pike is a species of carnivorous fish of the genus Esox, or pikes. They are common to the Northern Hemisphere, oftentimes call pike. In Canada, the locals call them jacks. The scientific name for pike is Esox Lucius, just to make your day.
Northern pike are mostly olive green in color, shading from yellow to white along the belly. The sides have dark spots, and sometimes the fins will have spots over their reddish to orange coloring.
Pike have a pointy nose and jaws full of the sharpest teeth you will never want to encounter. The average pike caught may run 22 inches and weigh 4 or 5 pounds. They can easily top 40 pounds. The all-tackle world record came from Germany in 1986, weighing in at 55 pounds. The Colorado record of 30 pounds, 11 ounces, was caught in 2006 at Stagecoach Reservoir. The beast measured 46.5 inches in length.
In the wild, pike normally live 15 years but there have been reports of some topping 25 years. Because they are such aggressive feeders, especially when food sources are short, they turn to cannibalism. This usually happens when the predator to prey ratio is 2 to 1. Because of cannibalism, there can be a high young mortality rate. Talk about bad parenting.
Pike are very territorial, and aggression arises from a need for space. Young pike tend to have their food stolen by larger ones, further increasing the aggression. Because of the territorial nature of pike, anglers can be successful in targeting large fish, once located, by hitting the same area repeatedly.
Northern pike were first introduced into Eleven Mile Reservoir by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), then known as Colorado Division of Wildlife, to combat the white sucker and common carp populations that were ravaging the trout populations.
At first, water levels fluctuated significantly because of water use in Denver. This prevented the pike from spawning in the spring, because levels were too low. This changed in the 70s and the pike were finally able to spawn and enough were around to put a whammy on the carp and sucker populations.
Pike can be really good at what they do, eating all the bad fish you want gone. However, when those levels reduce, pike will then go after the fish you don’t want them to eat, like the trout. Northern pike do have a tendency to eat themselves out of house and home. Because of illegal stocking, pike now live in just about all the waters of South Park.
Pike can and do, consume fish up to half their own length. CPW has changed their regime for stocking fish in these waters. Larger sized trout, ten inches or longer, are now stocked. They are also stocked during the winter months, through the ice. This is done because during the cold times, a pike’s metabolism is lower, and the newly stocked fish have a much better chance at survival. CPW continues to ask anglers to harvest all pike caught at the reservoirs of South Park.
In the Upper Colorado River Basin, biologists have declared war on the invasive species that threaten the native fishery. Those interlopers are the walleye, smallmouth bass, and the Northern pike, all of which were most likely illegally introduced over the past 30 years.
Biologists use electrofishing gear to cover nearly 700 miles of water annually trying to keep a lid on the invasive species. Anglers are asked to do their part, and not practice catch and release when targeting these invasive interlopers. Wyoming and Utah have adopted a “must kill” policy when an angler catches one of these fish in waters deemed to be a critical habitat. Colorado is currently considering a zero-tolerance policy for non-native predators.
I enjoyed catching pike, and still do from time to time. We never did have to eat Spam for our shore lunch because of some advice my grandfather passed on to us. He said, “You won’t have to eat that fried Spam as long as you aren’t too particular when lunch time is.”
Sometimes we did not eat lunch until dark, but at least we didn’t have to eat the Spam.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org