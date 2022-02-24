Drivers on an early morning commute are probably thrilled that the long winter nights are slipping away. But for weeks, as vehicles have motored on community roadways in the hour(s) before dawn, they have had the constellation Scorpius as a guide on the southeast horizon.
Darkness has a way of converting our view of the landscape. The human frills of our civilization are shadowed, blotted out. Our trappings of society are ushered away – evidence of the human-dominated world is blocked out by nighttime. There is space for reorienting yourself.
Not that most drivers in the predawn hours are doing this, but it’s possible to reflect on the mysteries that remain in life. If they notice Scorpius, hovering above the horizon as a giant scorpion, they might also discern the brightest star at the heart of the shape, Antares.
Antares (pronounced an.TAIR.eez) is a red supergiant. Its presence is a curious balance between various pressures – one that we completely understand, but is also entirely foreign to us; gravity. We all experience gravity, we have measures for it, and some of our greatest minds have studied it. But the why of its existence is obscure.
There are a number of red supergiants visible from North America, but this one has some remarkable properties. Antares is . . . gigantic. It’s hard to tell its exact size, compared to our Sun, because there is a radiant nature to its outer regions which is vague and difficult to pinpoint.
While there isn’t complete agreement on a size, if Antares were placed in the position of our Sun, the edge would extend out past Mars, heading for Jupiter; it’s colossal.
There is also a smaller star (much larger than our sun) called Antares B, that’s adjacent to the main star. But even a clear eye looking through a telescope would not see it.
Antares is a dying star. Its collapse isn’t on the horizon (so to speak), but supergiant stars are busy burning up their fuel in the nuclear furnace at their core. And realistically, stars have a lifespan. They are born, live a dazzling life, and they pass on.
A star that burns out can go in different ways, but massive stars like Antares usually give up the ghost in remarkable fashion. Going back to the nuclear core; it’s important to know that the furnace is scorching (Antares is some 180 million degrees Fahrenheit). That’s hot - the immense heat creates pressure pushing outward. Balancing that, gravity pulls inward, with the prospect of squeezing the center material very tightly.
The two forces have a check on each other until the fuel runs out. The star cools; gravity compresses the enormous star with rapid force. The speed of the breakdown turns out to be around 43,000 miles per second. The galactic collapse happens in mere moments.
The speed generates enormous shock waves to the outer part of the star causing a spectacular explosion – something like the Star Wars Death Stars, or in the movie Thor: Ragnarok when Asgard blows up at the end . . . only more outrageous.
The result is a supernova. Most supernovae are very far away – you’ll miss them on your daybreak commute. But back in antiquity, two occurred in our corner of the Milky Way. The years were 1006 and 1054, and people from Japan to Egypt to Ancestral Puebloans recorded the events.
They were bright; only the full moon would have been brighter in the dark sky of 1054. That supernova blast was 4,000 light years away. To put another way, the explosion creating the light occurred 4,000 years earlier. Antares is 555 light years away.
No need to worry. We are a safe distance from Antares, and astronomers guess that its demise is around 10,000 years away, give or take.
Safety considerations aside, the mystery of gravity could lead us down a different path during that morning sojourn to work. Our technology gives us instant knowledge and instant communication. We tend to believe that we are in charge of every tiny bit of our world.
But just as each driver will count on gravity pulling them down when they exit their vehicle, we should embrace the darkness as it directs our mindset towards the unseen and the unknown.
Antares and Scorpius are overhead on the southeast horizon for the next few weeks. Enjoy them realizing there is more to knowing about the mysteries of gravity and life on earth than we will probably ever comprehend, and this insight can open the door for reorienting our lives.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.