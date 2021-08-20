OUTDOORS: Are yellowjackets good guys or bad?

Oh my gosh! All of a sudden the town seems to be inundated with yellowjacket wasps (vespula pensylvanica) flying around! I was at an event at a city park last Sunday and the wasps were horrid! Even worse, people were calling them bees and saying they were stung by a bee.
These were not the beloved honeybees or a bee of any kind. These were the infamous dreaded hornet, or otherwise known, yellowjackets.
So lets get this straight. Yellowjackets, paper wasps, and hornets all make their nest of “paper,” which they make by chewing on wood, scraps of paper or cardboard. Honeybees and bumblebees make a nest of wax, so it’s easy to distinguish a wasp or hornet’s nest from a beehive. Wasps will have thin “waists,” while bees have a thicker straight waist. But seriously, with as many hornets as there are right now, I’m not sticking around to look at their waist. The European paper wasps resemble yellowjackets, except they’re the only wasps that fly with their legs down so they’re pretty easy to identify. They too will sting, but are not as aggressive as yellowjackets are.
Bees will buzz in and out of flowers, working tirelessly, going about their business not paying much attention to onlookers or nearby visitors. I was recently told the term “making a bee line” came about because of the bee’s behavior. They said a bee would sting if you stand between them and close proximity to the hive. However, if you don’t bother them they really don’t want to sting you. This is probably because bees leave the stinger in their victim after stinging, causing the bee to die. Yellowjackets are another story.
They can become more than a serious nuisance as the season progresses. They may sting more than once, even if not provoked, and once the victim is stung it may just set off the mob. The best thing to do if you’re stung is run and get away from them as quickly as you can.
Yellowjackets like foods that people like, including sweets and soft drinks. They’re attracted to the smell of meat, which is why people often become victims to an attack while BBQing or eating outside. Yellowjackets will also feed on ripe fruit, especially raspberries and peaches during late summer. Honeydew from feeding aphids will also attract the yellowjackets to trees, shrubs and flowers. They can be found scavenging on garbage, dead insects and animals, and even earthworms. They can occasionally be found visiting flowers, but do not feed on the pollen or pollinate plants.
Eliminating possible food sources is important to reduce the buildup of foraging populations during the summer to mid-autumn. Trash containers should be kept closed and open containers should be emptied regularly.
Because the nests of western yellowjackets are usually located underground, they often go unnoticed until disturbed. The nest can often be found in burrows under low growing juniper bushes or under the branches of a hedge. The wasps often inhabit abandoned rodent burrows or hollows in stones. They can also be found in dark secluded places such as behind siding or inside a seldom-opened irrigation box. They may fly as far as 1,000 yards from the colony, so locating the nest may be challenging.
When a colony is disturbed, they can become very aggressive and sting. In fact, it’s said that yellowjackets are responsible for 95% or more of the so called “bee stings.” For most people a sting is temporary, but painful. However, for those of us who are allergic to the sting, it can result in a very serious reaction, requiring medical treatment.
However, according to the University of Oregon, “Despite their unpopularity with humans, yellowjackets are beneficial insects: they are important detritivores, removing dead plant and animal materials, and they are predators of many species of insect pests. Because of their important role in ecosystems, yellowjackets should not be controlled unless they are causing a stinging hazard to humans or are severely impacting your honeybee colonies.” The way I see it, yellowjackets don’t distinguish between killing a bee or a more destructive insect.
Regardless, the only thing I like about them is that the colony will only remain active for one summer. Yea! In the fall, the fertilized queen flies to a protected location but will start a new colony the following spring. The nest will not be reused and the remaining yellowjackets will die.
Should you decide to spray, choose only those products labeled for wasp control. Treatments should be done at night, while they are in the nest. They don’t see well at night and your chances of being stung are greatly reduced. However, according to Dr. Whitney Cranshaw, if you’re holding a flashlight, the wasps and hornets will be attracted to the light and may come after you, so work quickly! The next day, check the nest to see if the wasps are dead and that there is no activity. It may be necessary to repeat treatment.
I don’t know if this will help or not, but I’ve read a wasp repellent can be made with 2 cups of water, 1 tablespoon peppermint oil and 2 tablespoons of dish soap put into a spray bottle. This is supposed to protect you when you spray it on you. At this point I’m willing to try anything. However, if you don’t hear from me again, you can assume it didn’t work too well.
I personally say, the benefits of the yellowjackets are not worth the risk they pose to humans. I advocate trapping them early in the season, and spraying them when they pose a threat! Fall traps baited with meat or pet food, along with heptyl butyrate (found in wasp baits) will attract yellowjackets and not honey bees.
I know several people that were stung within the past week. My advice is, pay attention when you’re outdoors and know what’s sharing your space. Stand back when you open your BBQ grill or open an irrigation box. Expect these devil pests to be hiding in places with a dark cavity or where they sense meat or sweets.
I hate to tell you this, but the populations will continue to increase until they peak in early September. The question is, what to do about them? Are they beneficial insects, or a harmful menace? Guess which side of the debate I stand on.
Linda Corwine McIntosh is an ISA-certified arborist, licensed pesticide applicator and advanced master gardener.
