Hunters have another opportunity to apply for limited big game hunting licenses with the secondary draw. Hunters can check online for a list of available hunt codes, cpw.state.co.us and click the "Things to Do" tab, then "Secondary Draw" and must submit an application by June 30 at 8 p.m.

The secondary draw is open to everyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. Available licenses will include deer, elk, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued, or not paid for during the primary draw.



