OUTDOORS: Balance matters, indoors and out

Recent snowfall reminds us that winter and winter sports are just around the corner now.
It is time to take stock of how our weight-bearing joints have performed in summer and fall outings.
Let us hope that you have experienced no knee sprain while out hunting on a gravelly slope, no twisted ankle from a summer hike at altitude and no hip hitch after any fall on a trail carpeted with golden aspen leaves.
If a person did tweak something, we do not want to leave the consequent distorted movement pattern in the body’s software. Rather, that body can be retrained to improve balance with some simple home exercises that are beneficial for any kinds of athletes.
Some will yet be on foot for the final rifle seasons, while others are swapping hiking boots for downhill, cross-country or backcountry ski boots.
Even if just pushing snow off of the driveway with a shovel, the following exercises can improve balance.
How did it get like this?
If not this season, at some time in each of our lives most of us have sprained an ankle while working, a knee while skiing or a lower back muscle while carrying a backpack or a box of books. Even a mild sprain disrupts the position sensors (called proprioceptors) that live in our joint capsules and in the surrounding muscles.
With scrambled input and corrupted data from these sensors, our brains cannot accurately detect exactly where our joint is in space, or fully feel the changing surface of the snow or trail underfoot.
Picture a football coach (your brain) who must give ongoing real-time commands to the players on the field (your muscles), without being able to see or hear what is happening during the game. That is not an efficient system to get the best performance from the team (your body).
To provide reflex muscle commands quickly enough, and thereby improve our ability to ski on snow or to hike on rough ground or to run on wet surfaces, we can retrain our previously injured joints. Even doing just a few minutes a day, everyday, can give measurable improvements.
The one-legged standing test can double as an effective rehab exercise in itself.
How do we improve balance?
Used in working with athletes from professional to grade school levels, here it is. In its most simple version, a person can merely stand on the bare right foot, facing a corner, with the left foot not touching the floor, without touching the walls with the hands. Counting the seconds until the person wobbles so much that they touch the wall or floor can measure progress, week to week.
Then switch feet.
Someone who can stay upright on the foot thirty seconds in a row, without touching down, is ready for the next more challenging (and more fun) level. Closing one’s eyes will train the brain to keep upright without defaulting to visual input; instead, the brain must then totally rely on perceiving the data coming from the joint’s position sensors we spoke of earlier. This act eventually improves the speed of communication between brain and joint.
Here is why we do this facing a corner: with eyes closed, a person’s palms can touch the wall quickly, to keep them from falling into furniture. Then they can try again, and start counting the seconds again, too.
Comparing the number of seconds one’s left foot can keep the balance, then comparing with the right foot, often reminds the individual of which ankle they sprained months or years ago. The poorer performing side is likely the old injured one, even though the pain went away long ago.
A set of three attempts per foot, done each day, is a simple way to begin to benefit from this technique. Anyone, especially those prone to falls, can consider running it by their healthcare provider before attempting it.
The fact that this proven technique costs nothing is both an advantage and a disadvantage. The advantage is, of course, that it costs nothing. The disadvantage is that, costing nothing, it may erroneously create an impression that it is not as worthwhile as if it did require a costly, specialized piece of equipment to perform.
Certainly, wobble boards and balance boards are available for purchase from many sources, tools which can be useful for more advanced athletes who have progressed past the stage described above. In addition, seeing the purchased wobble board laying in the corner of the room can serve as a reminder to get one’s money’s worth by using it daily.
A “Post-it” note on the bathroom mirror is a more economical motivator. So is the prospect of a winter full of better balance leading to smooth turns on a snowboard or skis.
