Every spring, my grandmother would drag me off, with me kicking and fighting all the way, to the doctor in town for my annual “tick fever shot.” I liked shots about as much as I liked school — not at all. It was an argument that I should have just realized it was useless to rebel against, because that strong-willed old woman was going to get her way.
Apparently, a relative of hers got a case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever from a tick. It happened long before I was born, so I only heard the story from her. This young lady came down with the fever and fought it for several weeks before she took a turn for the worse.
They hospitalized the young lady but the antibiotics available were not strong enough as they waited too long. After three days in the hospital, the lady took the last train west as the rare disease claimed another victim.
With all the perils I have faced living an outdoor life and that of a first responder, it would be just my luck to have a tiny little tick do me in. Good old Mr. Murphy, of Murphy’s Law fame, has chased me for many years. Admittedly, he has got hold of me on several occasions but has yet to do me in. Ticks really are something we should pay attention to, for our pets and us.
Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that between 2004 and 2016, tick-borne illnesses in humans more than doubled in the United States. In recent research, scientists have discovered seven new pathogens transmitted by the bloodsucking pests, as if we did not have enough illnesses already.
Colorado is home to more than 30 species of ticks, the Rocky Mountain wood tick and the American dog tick being the most common found here. As small as they are, it is very difficult to tell them apart. For the most part, I will leave identification to the experts. Certain species carry specific diseases, so if an illness is detected, identification can be important.
Tick season in Colorado starts in March and runs through June and sometimes later. Most ticks occur in elevations between 4,000 and 10,000 feet. With the increase of people living here and recreating in the great outdoors, it is logical that we will have an increase in tick-borne illnesses.
Ticks have large round bodies and small appendages. The mature tick can be as small as a pinhead or as large as a pencil eraser. A tick can sense carbon dioxide exhalation from mammals, often waiting on top of vegetation to hop on a passerby. They are especially found in brushy areas, edges of fields and woodlands, or on trails through grassy areas.
A tick will jump on you and imbed itself into the skin. It will then gorge itself on blood and stay there until he is removed. The mouth is barbed so improper removal can cause the head to remain in the skin and leave you with an infection.
Ticks can become infected with a disease when they feed on a mammal that has a disease circulating in its bloodstream. Small rodents such as squirrels, chipmunks and mice, can carry a disease but larger mammals such as deer can also be carriers. Once a tick becomes infected, it can pass the virus to humans.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, you cannot get Lyme disease from Colorado ticks. There are however, several diseases you can get from them.
Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia, tick-borne relapsing fever, Colorado tick fever and a condition known as tick paralysis are just a few of the sicknesses that await you should you get bit by a tick. And we thought all we had to worry about was mosquitoes and the West Nile they bring around.
Colorado tick fever is the most common tick-borne disease in Colorado, with an estimated 10,000 cases annually in the United States. The Rocky Mountain wood tick spreads this disease. It is a viral illness that can include symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea and abdominal pain.
The symptoms usually last four to five days, followed by an apparent recovery, then a relapse of symptoms for several more days. The disease is not life-threatening and a complete recovery usually takes two to three weeks. The good news is that you will then have a lifelong immunity to the disease.
A far more serious disease transmitted by ticks is Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which is carried by the Rocky Mountain wood tick and the American dog tick. This disease is fairly rare in Colorado with only a couple cases reported annually.
The initial symptoms may seem flu-like. There may be high fever, headache, chills and muscle aches. A rash may appear a few days later and can spread rapidly over the entire body. This rash can even be seen on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet.
Immediate medical attention is important because Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be fatal. Fortunately, the illness can be cured with antibiotics.
The key to preventing tick diseases is to be on the offensive. Examine yourself and your dogs as soon as possible when returning home, and for longer times outdoors, several times during the day. If you get the tick out within three hours, most often he cannot transmit the diseases.
Ticks should be removed promptly when found. Wear protective gloves and use a fine pair of tweezers placed as close to the skin as possible. Remove with a steady but gentle traction, being careful not to crush the tick or leave its mouthparts in the skin. Once removed, wash your hands and the bite area very well with soap and water.
A match or a flame should never be used to remove a tick. This method can cause a tick to regurgitate, expelling any disease it might be carrying back into the bite wound. It is a good idea to save the tick in the freezer for identification later, in the event you become ill.
Here are a few things that may help when you are outdoors:
— Avoid tick-infested areas during the warmer months
— Wear light colored clothing so ticks can be spotted easily
— Wear long sleeves, a hat, and long pants with pant legs tucked into socks
— Walk in the center of trails, avoiding overhanging brush
— Use insect repellents containing DEET on skin
— Using permethrin on clothing can also help
I think my grandmother enjoyed dragging me down to the doc’s office for shots, sort of a revenge for my behavior. They no longer offer the vaccination for Rocky Mountain spotted fever because they found out it was ineffective against the disease. I tried telling her that all along but she wouldn’t listen.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press and the Delta County Independent, an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels across North and South America in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
For outdoors or survival related questions or comments, feel free to contact him directly at his email elkhunter77@icloud.com.
