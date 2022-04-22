OUTDOORS: Be prepared; avoid flat tires

You may not think of a flat tire as being an outdoor emergency, but it certainly can be or become one in a hurry. Look around at all your outdoor vehicles, ATV, camper trailer, RV, boat trailer and utility trailer. If you added it all up, you are probably responsible for the care and feeding of better than 25 tires, including spares.
As a kid, I remember my grandmother and grandfather took a monthly trip to town to get supplies. The trip was always fun, not just because we got to go to town, but because we always seemed to have a flat on the old truck, just about every time. Grandfather’s truck was not old, it was prehistoric, and the tires were probably original equipment.
When the flat tire would occur, my grandfather would get out and fix the tire. First, he would shout out an incantation that defoliated all the nearby shrubbery, but it seemed to help. I wish I could remember the exact words he used because there are many times, I have needed an incantation.
Notice I said “fixed” the tire, because we did not have spare tires in those days. We also did not have an auto club either. Only rich people had spares and auto clubs, but I cannot vouch for that in all certainty because I did not know any rich people.
Fixing the tire required using a hot patch on the inner tube and manually reinflating the tire with a hand tire pump. Once the repair was completed, about an hour, we would be back on our merry way. Tires, in those days, could be fixed an many times before complete failure of the tire occurred.
Just about every vehicle or trailer has a spare, at least one. In an outdoor emergency you should not rely on a spare. There is a distinct possibility you may encounter more than one flat tire. Remember that flat tires don’t occur in town, directly in front of the town tire shop. Flat tires occur in multiples, 26 miles after the turnoff that goes northwest of nowhere.
Relying on the auto club to come to your rescue at that turnoff is just plain irresponsible. Assuming you had cell service to make the call, the auto club truck driver would probably just laugh at you when you tried to give him directions to your location.
We have had several rescues that involved flat tires and people without spares, in the back country. These people were stranded, and most without survival gear. In one instance, the victims had to be treated for hypothermia because the vehicle also ran out of gas from them running it to stay warm during the night. A flat tire can be a 3-alarm emergency in the back country.
I mentioned earlier about multiple flat tires and have had that happen to me several times. Once, I was towing a boat on a tandem axle trailer to a fishing tournament across a hundred mile stretch of the Florida Everglades. We got a flat, and quickly used the spare to get back on the road. Several miles later, we lost two tires to a road hazard.
Since we were now spare less, and the boat was way too heavy to run on just two tires, I loaded up two flats and the flat spare tire, disconnected the boat (and left my fishing buddy with the boat) and drove 40 miles to the nearest village. I then gave the locals at the village handfuls of cash to get everything fixed. A scant six hours later, I was back at the boat. We made good time from there on because the load was much lighter since I did not have all that cash to carry any longer.
It is not practical for us to carry multiple spare tires for all our equipment when we head up in the hills. If you were bringing an ATV on a trailer and a travel trailer behind your truck, you would need an extra rig to drag along all the tires. I say this partly in jest, but reality is you could wipe out several tires off road on sharp rocks, protruding sticks and logs, a deep drop off or rut, could all be waiting to wipeout a few tires leaving you stranded.
One thing in your kit should be a quality tire plug kit. Plugs work best when you get a nail or similar object in the tire. You can remove the object and insert the plug to fix the leak. The tire plug is only a temporary fix and not a permanent solution. It is safe to drive on the plug for the short term but seek the help of a professional tire shop when you get back to town and have them use a tire patch for the permanent repair.
Since the tire must come off the rim for a patch repair it is not something you can do on the trail. Remember that the tire plug should never be used in the sidewall of a tire, only in the treads.
Plugs work well on trailer tires and on ATV tires as well. I carry a plug kit in my ATV everywhere we go. You can safely drive an ATV with a flat tire if you go very slowly but you risk ruining the rims. Plugging the tire is a much better option.
Once a tire has been plugged you need a portable compressor or hand pump to refill the tire with air. I am not a fan of the hand pump, so I carry portable compressors that hook up to the vehicle battery.
I carry a small compressor for the ATV that clips directly to the ATV battery. It is very capable of pumping up an ATV tire but totally useless for a truck tire. When you purchase a compressor, consider the size of the tires you may need to inflate. Truck tires and some RV tires may require 80 PSI and a much more heavy-duty compressor to get the job done. I always opt for the bigger and heavier duty model for when the time comes, I need it.
I deal with flat tires several times a season. It seems to go with the outdoor lifestyle I enjoy, and the roughness of the roads that get me there. I just wish I could remember those colorful incantations and expressions my grandfather used to mutter. It sure seemed to help.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org