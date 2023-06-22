The other morning, as I was enjoying a very strong cup of coffee, I was having a glance at the outdoor blogs online and came across another bear encounter gone awry. This one was a story about a pair of men who saw a sow grizzly bear, without cubs, quietly minding her own business as she was eating something in the tall brush.
The plan hatched by these two men was to have one man sneak up on the bear and try to touch her, while the other made a video of the “encounter” on his phone. It did not go completely as planned but there was one heck of a video.
The man got a foot or so away from the bear, startled it, and caught a right cross from a paw of the big sow. He then was mauled for another 30 seconds as the bear did not really like being snuck up on. The surviving videographer was going to name the video "This is what happened to my late friend", but the coroner collected the phone and called it Exhibit A in the death investigation of homicide by bear.
I have noticed a real uptick on the bear encounters, not just in Colorado, but across North America. This uptick does not include the usual encounters of mind-boggling acts of idiocy, like the one above. Most of these encounters of recent vintage have been involving black bears.
A man named Billy Green, of Haw Creek, North Carolina says he owes his life to his dog for saving him from a black bear attack. Bears are very common where Billy lives, and he sees them on a regular basis around his home.
This summer morning, Green took his dogs outside. He noticed a bear, so he yelled to drive the bear away, as he usually does. The bear continued to approach Green and his two dogs, eventually going into a charge, pinning him between his car and the house.
Green’s puppy, Shayla, barked at the bear, startling it, and getting the bear to come after her, rather than Green. “When the bear came at me the first time, it was a foot away from me, she jumped, and when the bear jumped back it was trying to swipe at her, but she got the bear down the bank,” said Green.
Colorado is no stranger to black bear encounters. During the summer of 1971, the first fatal bear attack of modern times occurred in Colorado near Grand Lake. A small group was camping on private property when a bear entered their camp and killed one of the people. Another woman was bitten on the back but survived to tell the story. The bear was finally driven away when one of the campers struck it in the face with a frying pan.
In Ouray, an elderly woman named Donna Munson, had a habit of feeding bears dog food, fruit, and other assorted goodies from her back porch. She even built a wire cage behind her home where she fed the bears from.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife had warned Munson so many times against feeding these bears that she quit taking their calls, and eventually tried to legally ban them from entering on her property.
In the summer of 2009, one of the bears apparently did not like the dinner menu, and attacked Munson, and ate her. While it was sad news, it came as no surprise to anyone that the bears would one day turn mean.
In August of 1993, near Buena Vista, Colin McClelland shot a bear that had torn the door off his camper. Wounded and aggravated, the bear killed McClelland before he could get off another shot. Officials blamed a local drought causing the removal of normal food sources for inspiring the bear to seek food elsewhere.
May of 2021 was the date of another fatal bear encounter, near Trimble, in La Plata County. A 39-year-old woman was on a walk with her dogs, when she was attacked by three bears, a grown female and two smaller bears. She was killed and partially eaten by the trio.
Colorado’s bears seem to be a bit bolder lately, walking trails, city streets, and even entering homes or restaurants in search of food. The reasons vary from region to region. Some areas are drought stricken, and the natural food sources, nuts and berries, and not available, causing bears to search elsewhere for food.
Near Steamboat Springs, bears seem to have lost their natural fear of humans. The same can be said of the bears in the Telluride area. Christy Bubenheim, of Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), says, “The bears feel empowered to break into homes, garages, and even restaurant patios more often than normal.”
Between 2015 and 2021, CPW euthanized 775 bears and captured and relocated another 402, according to data provided by CPW spokesman Jason Clay. In Steamboat Springs, people reported 1,042 bear “sightings and conflicts” during 2021 alone, compared to 804 in 2020. These sightings and encounters appear to be increasing elsewhere also.
We need to coexist with bears and stop making it easy for them. Don’t feed them, harass, or otherwise try and interact with them. We don’t want to do anything to cause them to lose their fear of humans. Secure your trash, and don’t leave food accessible at home or in your camp. Close your garage doors, car doors, camper doors, and keep the bears out. No sense leaving an invitation for them.
There is no reason humans and bears can’t live together, if we use common sense. There was a time when I would have said you have a better chance of getting struck by lightning than having a fatal bear encounter. Let’s work together to keep the odds down and let the bears share Colorado with us. After all, they were here first.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org.