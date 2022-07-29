OUTDOORS: Belts do more than hold up your pants

Every fall, just before my incarceration in elementary school began, my grandmother would drag me out school clothes shopping. I hated to go clothes shopping with her because I had absolutely no say in what clothes she was going to buy. She knew nothing about the fashion necessary to clothe a young boy, who already had self-esteem issues. All I wanted was her to not buy me clothes that would get me beat up at recess.
Her selection of pants were the worst. She assumed I was as tall as Michael Jordan. The pants would be a foot too long and she would just roll up the cuffs, saying, “You’ll grow into them.”
Yea, about the time I was ready for the draft I would be that tall. The waist was another story. She made sure that there was room enough, in case I went on an endless eating binge, the pants would be wide enough.
The only item she never replaced each year was the belt. My belt was one of those war surplus dress belts, that had a brass buckle, and a one size fits all adjustment. It was war surplus, probably from the war between the states. The belt lasted many years and adequately held up the way-too-large-in-the-waist pants.
The primary purpose of a belt is to hold up one’s pants. There was a time when the belt was a form of parental discipline, but that use, sadly, seems to have gone by the wayside. I only got the belt a few times as a kid, and each time, was probably justified. But belts are extremely useful in the outdoor world.
A good belt is a necessary part of your outdoor gear, be it hiking, hunting, packing or fishing, the belt must be chosen carefully. Many tools will be carried on a belt, such as a Leatherman Multi-tool, a knife, cell phone holster, or a side arm. The belt must be of proper stiffness to support the extra weight of the tools.
The buckle, or fastening system, should be given careful consideration. The big, flashy silver buckles with “Rodeo Champion” on them are fine for going out to dinner but have little use in the outdoor world. They are too wide, clumsy, weak in the attaching process, and their use is limited strictly to holding the belt in position. You can do better.
Any solid belt can be used for medical emergencies, like a tourniquet or for elevation of broken bones. They can also be used for cinching up a make-shift splint in an emergency. A strong belt can be used as a whip for self-defense, or to hoist a trapped person out of a predicament. You get the idea the uses of a belt are endless.
In recent years, we have seen a wave of Survival Belts enter the market. While I am not a major fan of most of them, I admit they have a place in the outdoors. An interesting one is made by Valois, called the SSD-100, and it has a knife completely contained in the buckle.
This is touted as a defense tool, but I doubt you could get it drawn out in a timeframe to save your life. If you wanted it for defense of a man-eating lion for example, he would probably be standing on your chest reading the lunch menu before you ever got the knife out. I would suggest the knife would be a handy back-up for utility purposes while afield and leave it at that. Not to mention, you don’t want to wear that belt for airline travel, lest you want to see the grouchy side of TSA agents.
Another belt to consider is the Gerber Bear Grylls Survival belt which has a small compartment to carry fishhooks, line, weights. The compartment also includes a signal mirror and a screwdriver set. I’m not sure I want sharp fishhooks that close to that certain area of my body, but you decide the need for that on your own.
My personal choice for a belt, and I wear one most days, is the Instructor style belt. The original Instructor belt was designed in 1983 and has been refined several times since. It is extremely strong and stiff, having a carbon steel v-ring buckle.
The belt was designed to clip to a secure system while instructing others in rappelling, climbing, and mountain rescues. It is not intended to absorb a fall like an actual rappelling harness would do. This belt is designed for anyone in law enforcement, fire, medical, or serious about outdoor sports. It is intended as an emergency option to clip onto whenever there is a risk of falling.
The rigidness of the belt also makes it capable of holding all the tools or accessories normally carried on a belt without discomfort to the wearer. The belt is completely adjustable with a slide system and a Velcro closure. The belts were tested to hold 5,900 pounds without failing so these are serious belts.
Several companies produce these belts including Galco and Bianchi. The original belt is still produced by the Wilderness Tactical Company and sells for around 50 bucks. They will last for many years of hard service, as I have a couple that are over a decade old.
I no longer have all the extra room in my waistline. I guess I finally grew into those pants my grandmother bought. In any event, I have a much better belt than the old war surplus belt I grew up with.
Mark Rackay is a columnist for the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers, as well as a feature writer for several saltwater fishing magazines. He is an avid hunter and world class saltwater angler, who travels around the world in search of adventure and serves as a director and public information officer for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse. For information about the posse call 970-252-4033 (leave a message) or email info@mcspi.org
