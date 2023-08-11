OUTDOORS: Big country of the Uncompahgre Plateau

The La Sal mountains near Moab, Utah perch on the horizon when looking west from the Divide Road on the Uncompahgre Plateau. Little evidence of humans is visible in a landscape that stretches nearly a hundred miles across an sprawling western landscape. (Paul Zaenger/Special to the MDP)

Explorers who placed names on the land, 100 years and more ago, must have run out of names when standing at breezy promontories.

Driving the Divide Road along the edge of the Uncompahgre Plateau you will encounter Windy Point. The view may take your breath away, not because the precipice drops thousands of feet (it doesn’t). But if the air is clear, your eye may reach to the far horizon; limited only by the curvature of the earth.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?