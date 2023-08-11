OUTDOORS: Big country of the Uncompahgre Plateau

Explorers who placed names on the land, 100 years and more ago, must have run out of names when standing at breezy promontories.
Driving the Divide Road along the edge of the Uncompahgre Plateau you will encounter Windy Point. The view may take your breath away, not because the precipice drops thousands of feet (it doesn’t). But if the air is clear, your eye may reach to the far horizon; limited only by the curvature of the earth.
The terrain stretching west from the plateau is mixed with forests, deserts, canyons, and mountains. Its undulating nature and panoply of shades and colors fire the imagination towards the immense chunk of wild terrain as it rolls out from the threshold.
This is big country — big enough for your aspirations and beauty enough to fill your soul.
There must be hundreds of Windy Points around the west. This rendition along with Columbine Pass, Spruce Mountain and other locations sits on the northwest edge of the plateau, a landform uplifted as plate tectonics shoved the plateau upward beginning some 60 million years ago.
As it turns out, this is the second time, in geologic history, that a gigantic highland occupied this corner of North America. The first, called Uncompahgria by geologists, arose a bit more than 300 million years ago. It was much higher, wider, and longer than today’s version.
This ancestral mountain range was made up of metamorphic rock. Sedimentary layers of rock will change (metamorphose) when great heat and pressure is placed on the layers as they are buried miles below earth’s surface. Later on, granite embedded within this metamorphic rock enriching the mineral content. Remnants of Uncompahgria can still be seen in nearby Unaweep and Black Canyons.
Erosion sank its teeth into the rock of those aged peaks as they rose. Grit, gravel, and minerals were carried away down the mountain slopes and deposited in sediments nearby. One mineral particularly contained in this mishmash of erosion was feldspar.
Sediments piled up out in the outwash, both to the west and the east forming different layers of sedimentary rock. The feldspar contributed to the deep red sandstones that can be seen today from U.S. 550 north of Ouray, in the Maroon Bells, out in Canyonlands National Park, and in Monument Valley.
Morning light brings out the colors below viewpoints along the Divide Road. It’s quieter here than in other parts of the plateau where many recreational activities are pursued. The landscape here is forested (sometimes it feels like you’re driving through a big green tunnel), but high mountain peaks draw people unto themselves, and those are not found on the plateau.
The mountain peaks of Uncompahgria went unrecorded. No one was around back in the Paleozoic Era to provide us with a glimpse. Had people been around, it seems a cinch that comments would have been made. It must have been imposing.
Uncompahgria was eventually (over a long period) eroded flat. Later environments deposited sediments on top. Not long after that (geologically speaking) the mountain building period (the Laramide Orogeny) that started 60 million years ago, began thrusting upward today’s Uncompahgre Plateau.
The panorama sweeps wide from the edge of the Divide Road. The Wilson peaks as part of the western San Juan Mountains give way to Paradox Valley, the Abajo Mountains, Sewemup Mesa, Mount Tukuhnikivats and the La Sal Mountains all provide a backdrop to sandstone cliffs of the Dolores River canyon.
Those same sandstones that formed from the eroded feldspars of old Uncompahgria frame much of the river today as it winds along to join the Colorado River. In fact, much of the viewshed contains those sandstones. True to its name, some of the trees at Windy Point show the effects of high elevation tempests. Limbs grow mostly on the leeward side of the trunk.
The land is expansive and impressive, one that over time molded our society in the past. A view of caring for ourselves and neighbors, handling troubles immediately when they arose, or finding humility by living in a world dominated by the horizon gradually came about. Maybe we don’t see it that way anymore as we focus our lives onto phone screens that are 2.5 inches by 5.5 inches.
It’s quiet in the mornings out along the Divide Road. Life is simple – the cry of a red-tailed hawk, the smell of ponderosa pines, a cool morning gust on the cheek. Go when you can. It’s a chance to see that we are called to live life large in big country.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.