Big knife

This knife set was made for me a decade ago, and has travelled on 3 continents so far. A good knife is a necessary piece of outdoor equipment, but bigger is not necessarily better. (Mark Rackay/Special to the MDP)

It is interesting to watch the evolution of an outdoor person through their progression of knives used for outdoor purposes, the first knife not included in this list. The first knife is usually awarded to the kid at around eight years of age, with the famous statement, “don’t cut yourself.”

The kid will immediately take the knife and sharpen it, thereby reducing the thickness of the blade to about half its original thickness. Next, he will whittle everything in sight, from firewood to furniture. Lastly, he will cut himself and be ceremoniously stripped of the knife to be given back to him at a “later date,” meaning sometime when he had kids of his own.



