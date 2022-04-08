OUTDOORS: Birding in southern Arizona

With the exception of a few years when I was lured to other warmer climes, southern Arizona is our go-to late winter destination. Sunny, warm days combined with plenty of excellent hiking and biking trails and lots of good birding hotspots make southern Arizona hard to resist.
Kathy and I prefer the Tucson area with the extreme southeast corner of the state running a close second. In past years I have written about the great mountain bike trails in the greater Tucson area. I was tempted to write about one of my rides this year but decided to go in a different direction.
There are some great birding venues in southern Arizona. Last year I expanded my birding network after checking in with ebird postings by other birders in Santa Cruz and Pima counties. In addition, I partnered up with a good friend of mine, Steve Dike. Steve spends most of the winter in Tucson and has checked out a lot of great birding spots.
Tucson is in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, so there are lots of bird species that inhabit that landscape. In addition, there are many species that winter in the desert, and March is the beginning of migration in that part of the world.
Another aspect of Arizona birding is the varied habitat. Most of the southern half of Arizona is dominated by the Sonoran Desert but there are several other habitats that provide different environments for the state’s flora and fauna. In addition, the Chihuahuan Desert creeps into the southeast corner of the state.
Randomly scattered across the southern half of Arizona are small mountain ranges. Ascending those mountain ranges takes the traveler from the desert into grasslands, savannah, chaparral and forests as elevation is gained. Each of those environments known as a biome. Has its own flora and fauna, including birds. Those mountain ranges are known as “sky islands.”
Another environment I should not ignore is well-watered places – streams, lakes, ponds, and wetlands of all sorts. Well-watered places can be found in any of the biomes I mentioned earlier. They attract waterfowl like ducks, shorebirds like sandpipers, herons, and other wading birds.
Soon after arriving, Steve and I headed for Tubac to bird along the Santa Cruz River along the De Anza Trail.
The small river is lined with cottonwood trees. Within 15 minutes we identified no fewer than eight bird species including a common ground dove and several Lawrence’s goldfinches, a life bird for me. Several common black hawks and a zone-tailed hawk cruised overhead.
We slowly walked along the trail peering into the canopy above us where various warblers moved about plucking insects from the limbs of the trees. Gila woodpeckers and white-winged doves called out almost non-stop. Closer to the ground, Abert’s towhees, bridled titmice, a Bewick’s wren, and a lazuli bunting darted through brush and tree debris.
A black Phoebe, several vermillion flycatchers, a Cassin’s kingbird, and a rare Eastern Phoebe were observed fly-catching from trees limbs.
In total, we observed 36 species on our hike.
One bird we were hoping to see was a rose-throated becard, a bird that rarely nests north of the border. We spotted two becard nests, but, alas, no becards.
A few days later Steve joined Kathy and I on a hike in Madera Canyon, one of the premier birding hotspots in Arizona. Madera Canyon is nestled in the Santa Rita Mountains, south of Tucson. The canyon is several thousand feet higher than Tucson and so, is forested with Arizona oak, alligator juniper, and sycamores.
We hiked along a trail that follows Madera Creek.
Soon after starting the hike, we heard a pleasant “cheery, cheery, cheery” song. In the trees we noticed several birds moving about and quickly identified them as painted redstarts. As we hiked up the trail acorn woodpeckers, Mexican jays, bridled titmice, and white-breasted nuthatches came into view.
Our hike included a stop at the Santa Rita Lodge. The lodge is famous for the numerous feeders it sets out to attract birds. Benches are aligned for good viewing.
Turkeys, lesser goldfinches, white-breasted nuthatches, Mexican jays, acorn woodpeckers, broad-billed hummingbirds, a pair of hepatic tanagers and a rare Rivoli’s hummingbird showed up during our visit. Twenty species were added to our list during the hike.
Another hotspot we visited was the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson. The mountains host the oak woodland and pine forest biomes. Despite it being a windy day, we spotted yellow-eyed juncos, acorn woodpeckers, spotted towhees, Mexican jays, pygmy nuthatches, and olive warblers, another life bird for me.
In all, I identified 130 bird species on our trip. Southern Arizona is a great place to visit for many reasons, birding is just one of them.