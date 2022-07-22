OUTDOORS: Birding the Grand Mesa

In my previous article I highlighted the wonderful mountain bike trails on the Grand Mesa. But there is more to the Grand Mesa than its singletrack. No, it is not the many lakes that offer great fishing opportunities or the great camping areas. It is the birds.
Several times each year I visit the Grand Mesa in search of the dozens of bird species that can be found flitting about in the spruce forests, aspen groves, rolling meadows and on lakes that give the Mesa its unique vibe.
In late June I led a field trip on the Grand Mesa sponsored by the Black Canyon Audubon Society. But before we headed for the mesa, we stopped off at Fruitgrowers Reservoir. Birders had been reporting a cattle egret at the reservoir for several days.
This species is rarely seen in Western Colorado, so the group decided to stop by the reservoir to see if it was still around. As our caravan of vehicles parked along the causeway along North Road, we spotted the egret along the northwest shore of the lake. We spotted 19 other bird species before leaving.
On our way up Highway 65 we stopped at the Scotland Trailhead just before Ward Lake. Across the road from the trailhead is a wetlands with willow thickets and an abandoned beaver pond. Right out of the vehicles Steve and Jon spotted a red-naped woodpecker.
We could hear birds singing in the willow thickets, then patiently waited until they revealed themselves. Soon white-crowned, Lincoln’s, fox and song sparrows came out of the thickets. We also spotted Wilson’s, yellow and orange-crowned warblers.
A strategy I have found successful is using the Merlin app on my smartphone to identify bird songs. This method alerts me to what birds are singing and helps with learning the various bird songs. On occasion I play the bird song to lure the bird closer. Identifying birds by song and call is my weakest birding skill.
Our next stop was the Mesa Top Trailhead. A long hike through the nearby meadows and trees brought us in contact with a good variety of birds. In particular I was looking for an American three-toed woodpecker. Past visits to the trailhead had produced sightings of this neat woodpecker.
During our hike through the spruce forest, we did hear a woodpecker drumming, but it turned out to be a hairy woodpecker, another denizen of the high country. Other birds we spotted include a Swainson’s hawk, western wood peewee, mountain chickadee, Canada jays, Cassin’s finch, and several ruby-crowned kinglets.
The final stop for the field trip was the Jumbo Lake. The large willow thicket below the lake’s dam was the focus of our attention. It is the haunt for fox sparrows, MacGilvray’s warblers, and yellow warblers – we saw all of those species during our visit. A bonus was an active warbling vireo nest and an olive-sided flycatcher that Kristal spotted.
Once we returned to our vehicles the field trip was officially over. I had seen reports of bobolinks east of the town of Mesa, so invited everyone to join me to try to find them. Jon and Steve were game, so off we headed for Mesa.
From Mesa we drove east on Highway 330, then up a gravel road that took us to expansive hay fields. It was a hot afternoon, so we weren’t sure there would be much bird activity. At a high point along the road, we pulled over and started scanning the fields with our binoculars. Jon soon noted some bird activity several hundred yards away. I set up my scope to get a better look. Indeed, there were some birds flying low over a hay field — three male bobolinks.
Bobolinks aren’t seen very often in Western Colorado. They prefer hayfields and meadows and can be found along the northern tier of the U.S. The only other place that they are found in western Colorado that I know of is along the Yampa River near Hayden. Bobolinks are a member of the blackbird family. The male is a striking black and white with a golden yellow nape. The female is brown, easily blending in with the vegetation of a hayfield.
We watched the bobolinks for several minutes, then packed up our gear. As we started the drive home two more bobolinks flew across the road and landed on an irrigation wheel near our vehicle. One of them lingered long enough for us to get a good look and I recorded its bubbly song.
By the end of the day, we had spotted over 35 bird species — a good showing. Another great day on the Grand Mesa.
Bill Harris has traveled the backcountry of the Colorado Plateau since 1976 and is author of “Bicycling the Uncompahgre Plateau.”
