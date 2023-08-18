Thousands of birds are migrating through our skies every night in the fall. I am so fascinated by these amazing feats, birds flying long distances, even across the oceans. The Montrose area is a great location to observe birds, year-round.
Migration is happening right now, some coming as early as July, and some not arriving until December. Some come just to our area and stop, and some keep going all the way to South America. I have been fascinated for many years. They have so many talents that humans cannot match.
I would like to tell you about just a few of the many kinds of birds in our area, detailing a few species that have noteworthy migrations. Birds that are common in Montrose fly astonishing distances to the south.
Many of these species fly south only at night, navigating by the stars and other methods. Usually we would never notice, until one day we suddenly notice they have arrived. Most kinds of birds fly as individuals, not in flocks. That means even the youngest birds must navigate to their destinations on their own.
Rufous hummingbirds started arriving here in July. They are among the first species to migrate south. They have already migrated from places farther north, some from as far as Alaska, and will continue to Mexico.
The word “rufous” means reddish-brown in Latin, and these feisty little hummingbirds will chase off much larger birds. If you see them at your hummingbird feeder, you will know what I mean.
Bullock’s Orioles are often seen in Montrose. Many people have feeders specifically to attract these bright orange-and-black birds. They head south to Mexico for the winter in August. Most are gone now.
Barn swallows are well-known birds in Montrose, and often build bowl-shaped nests on beams at people’s barns and houses and under bridges. They eat many, many flying insects, so I love to have them in my neighborhood.
The bright blue-and-orange birds are easy to see flying around low over open fields and near water. They breed in most of the United States and southern Canada. They fly south by September, to winter in Central and South America.
Black swifts nest in the Box Canon Falls Park in Ouray. They choose to nest in the deep dark crevices near the waterfall, which is really cold, damp, and noisy. They can fly many miles each day to search for flying insects. By September, they will migrate to Brazil.
Shorebirds are flying south now too. These sandpipers have finished their breeding duties in the Arctic and are headed south before it gets cold.
Many stick to the coastlines but some come through the Intermountain West. Most will spend the winter on southern coastlines where the water never freezes.
Swainson’s hawks nest in open country in Colorado. Grasshoppers are the main part of their diet. They migrate from all over the West, to the grasslands of Argentina.
If you traveled to Veracruz in southern Mexico, in October, you could see tens of thousands of these hawks from across the continent, circling overhead, then heading south.
Sandhill cranes migrate through later in the fall. These large birds are coming from their breeding grounds far to the north. You might see or hear them flying overhead in a “vee” any time in October or later.
They are sometimes easier to detect by their loud bugling calls. Some will push on to New Mexico and come back north in March. A few thousand will spend the winter near Delta, the only place they winter in Colorado.
Some species migrate even later. Rough-legged hawks are the last to move south in the winter. They might not arrive at Montrose until December, slowly traveling down from their summer breeding grounds in the Arctic. They winter in our area because it is mild in winter compared to farther north.
How do we know all this? Scientific research on bird migration has increased greatly in recent years, using several kinds of new technology. Interested birders and scientists have recorded their bird sightings for many decades.
But in recent years, you can enter your sightings into an international database called eBird (www.ebird.org), that is used by researchers to track the arrival and departure of a bird species in any given part of the world.
You can go to the website yourself and look up the birds that have been seen at almost any location in the world. Ebird receives millions of new sighting reports each year.
Another newer technology that helps define how birds migrate is Doppler radar. Radar was first developed to detect aircraft in wartime, but then proved very effective to detect rain and snow for predicting the weather.
But birds are actually much easier to detect than raindrops. They can be seen on radar on some nights to take off in the early evening and fly south by the millions. Birds are very adept at choosing the good weather to migrate, and the bad weather to avoid.
Birdcast is an online tool (https://birdcast.info) that forecasts when a strong migration will occur in a given part of the US, and then estimate how many birds actually flew over on a given night. Birdcast is a partnership with Cornell, Colorado State University, National Audubon Society, and other organizations.
Radio-tracking technology has also greatly improved in recent years. Miniature electronics now allow some small birds to be tracked, or at least their movements documented for a year at a time.
You can use the National Audubon’s Migration Explorer online tool to see data about a given species. This tool will map radio-tracking data and seasonal movements for any species in North America. (https://explorer.audubon.org/)
Motus towers (https://motus.org) are another tool to study migration. A tiny radio transmitter can be put on a bird before migration. A small stationary radio tower will then receive the signal from any tagged bird that migrates past it. The Black Canyon Audubon Society is currently raising money to build a motus tower in the Montrose area.
The Black Canyon Audubon Society has monthly lectures about birds and nature and birding destinations near us. Often the trips are about birds that migrate through our area. Lectures are free and everyone is welcome to attend. (https://www.blackcanyonaudubon.org/)
Bruce Ackerman is a retired wildlife biologist. He is currently the president of the Black Canyon Audubon Society and teaches Environmental Science at CMU Montrose. He leads free bird-watching trips each month in the Montrose area for the Audubon Society. Bruce has been interested in bird migration for many years. He can be reached at BruceAckermanAud@aol.com.