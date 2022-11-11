OUTDOORS: Bison? Better back off

I had finished reading an article about possible new restrictions and safety rules coming out because people are getting injured by bison in the national parks. After reading the report, I commented to my wife that the general gene pool of mankind seems to be low on water these days.
She said, “And this coming from a man who was held back more times in school than he could count.” And she laughed evilly as she hastily exited the room.
I also left the room, not only to escape the prattle of an overly sarcastic spouse, but to further research the apparent upswing in bison attacks over the recent years and report my findings to you.
The American bison is not an animal to be taken lightly. Considering his weight is more than half a ton and he has horns that come to a point sharp enough you can figure taxes with, that you could survive an attack from one to the extent that you could be identified by dental X-rays.
On top of that, the bison probably has an ax to grind with us anyway. Consider that the bison numbered over 50 million when the white man first came to this country. Through commercial hunting, and several other practices, those numbers were reduced to 325 by 1884, and that included 24 in Yellowstone.
Start with a bison attack on a woman in South Dakota’s Custer State Park in August of 2020. The woman kept walking closer and closer to a small herd of bison, for whatever reason, until she was picked up and tossed around for several seconds by one of the bison. She left her pants on the bison’s horns as she was later airlifted away for medical attention. There were signs everywhere warning people to keep a safe distance from the animals.
Then there was the Utah couple who were attacked by a bison in Yellowstone National Park back in 2017. The newlyweds saw a bison eating grass in a nearby field. Ignoring warnings about keeping a safe distance, the young couple kept walking closer and closer, for a picture, until the bison had enough, and charged them. By luck, they were spared serious injury as the horns missed them. Hopefully they learned an important lesson. This couple also walked past a sign warning them to keep a safe distance from the bison.
The papers are full each year about bison attacking someone who tried to get too close for a “Kodak moment” or to try and feed the animals. I read of one woman who was killed as she approached a bison in order to feed it a marshmallow while her husband took a picture. He got a picture, and she got an aromatic pine box.
A 72-year-old woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park in 2020, after she approached the animal several times, trying to get close for a picture. Witnesses claim she ignored all the warning signs like the bison “making noises and blowing steam out of his nostrils.” They said she was reaching out and trying to pet the animal. She lived, but I seriously doubt she learned anything.
Apparently not all the attacks by bison are because of a blinding act of stupidity on the part of the victim. You always have the moron who wants to hug the animal while their friend snaps a picture, but something seems to be changing the behavior of the animals in recent years.
A 17-year-old Colorado teenager was hiking with a friend at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. The pair noticed a small herd of bison, a fair way off the trail. The couple moved to hike past the herd, giving them a wide berth, when one bison attacked. The teen ran away, but the bison struck, goring and tossing the victim into the air. The victim lived but was treated for serious injuries. Investigation showed that the teen did nothing to provoke the animal and was a safe distance from the herd. Apparently not.
Take the case of a 55-year-old man who was jogging down the trail at Antelope Island State Park in Utah, when he was killed by a bison. There were no witnesses to the attack, as he was found by passersby, in the trail. The man was no stranger to the park, having jogged down that same trail many times, and there is no evidence he did anything to provoke the attack.
Antelope Island has experienced three such attacks since 2019, but only 4 since 2013. Yellowstone National Park has a similar number, with three incidents since 2019 and six since 2016. For the time frame of 2000 to 2015, Yellowstone National Park averaged 1.7 attacks annually with no fatalities. Clearly, business is picking up.
Perhaps it is the number of visitors these parks are seeing. The annual number of visitors has almost doubled during the last decade. The number of bison in each park has increased over the same time period, but not by a large percentage.
I guess the moral of the story is to take off the headphones, put the cell phone in your pocket, and use a telephoto lens on your camera. Stay aware of these animals and keep your distance, farther away than you think is safe.
Lastly, don’t do anything stupid when it comes to wild animals. Keep a safe distance and don’t feed them, just like all the warning signs tell you. The woods, with a half-ton animal in front of you is not the place to find out the rudiments of Murphy’s Law.
