OUTDOORS: Box elder: An Arbor Day connection

Sunlight on the Uncompahgre River in the Baldridge Park Complex fights its way through branches and tiny leaves of water-loving trees. Box elders, cottonwoods, Russian olives, and willows crowd the shore. It seems that all are waiting for warmer temperatures to arrive. Find box elder trees in Black Canyon National Park downriver from East Portal as well. (Courtesy photo)
Talk to a staff member at one of the area greenhouses about box elder trees and they may try to talk you out of buying one. There was a time when residents around the country planted many of these trees around their homes. They grow quickly casting a broad canopy of shade.
But the list of reasons to dislike them is long, starting with the brittle limbs that easily break, and rot-susceptible trunks. Plus legions of box elder bugs that will conquer your home in late summer because they adore the warmth of your furnace.
Box elder trees (Acer negundo), natives of North America, can tolerate drought and, particularly, heat through long hot summers. They primarily grow along streams and rivers in the West. They are not remarkably tall, don’t add fragrance to the forest, and aren’t anyone’s state tree among the 50 states. But I thought that there must be more to this tree that is tied into the web of life across our continent.
Some box elders grow to immense size, perhaps 90 feet tall, with trunks three feet in diameter. One such specimen grew on a wild slope near our neighborhood. Children had pounded boards in the trunk, making steps up to plywood boards that once formed a fort. I sometimes wonder what secrets the tree heard which were made and kept. What snacks helped fire their imaginations for adventures and explorations?
Spotting a box elder can be challenging. It is a species of maple, but unlike the multi-lobed leaf of other maples (see a picture of the Canadian flag), the box elder has a compound leaf separated into five or seven lobes.
An important difference in this species is that box elder trees are dioecious (die-EE-shuss). It’s hard to say – I had to practice several times. It means that individual trees have either male or female flowers; not both. They devote energy to producing seeds, but breeding between different trees adds diversity to the gene pool of the species.
A crucial outcome is that box elders are more adaptable to sudden changes in their world. A study some 30 years ago also found that box elder trees, particularly female, can control moisture loss from their leaves through various adaptations of their stomates; microscopic pores in leaves through which water vapor and gases (think oxygen and carbon dioxide) are exchanged.
That adaptation is helpful during summers in the arid West. A trait that these trees don’t share with other maples is one of sweet sap that can be made into syrup. Various tribes in the West tap into box elders for the fluid, but the trees are not known for juice that yields the rich taste and dark amber color of the sugar maple of New England or the upper Midwest.
But researchers of the sugar maple (Acer saccharum), and other northern maples are seeing a “maple decline,” a drop in populations that has been studied since the 1950s. Much of the trouble appears to be with a loss of calcium in the soil due to increased acid deposits.
Calcium in plants is important for building cell walls, plant growth, and the function of stomates. Biologists at the University of Connecticut and at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center reported on recent research into the genetic sequencing of the two trees.
The genome (the complete set of genes) is understood for very few trees worldwide. Box elder and sugar maple show diverse aspects that drew the scientists to understand the genetic distinctions.
It’s uncertain whether the genetic maps of the maple cousins will make a difference for the sugar maple that is struggling. It is certain, however, that both are part of nature that we commemorate during Earth Week.
Bright, soft-green leaves on box elders at East Portal (after the road opens) dance on the afternoon breeze. Their color against the Black Canyon cliffs imparts the sense of enchantment as flora leap to life in April and May. Spring is the bravest time of year for plants, given how fickle temperatures and weather systems can be. All plants, whether cultivated or wild, face the same realities.
Terms like ecosystem and ecology were still new and not entirely understood when I entered college nearly 50 years ago – when Earth Day was a fresh celebration. The box elders that stand next to rivers are a reminder that there is much to learn about the interconnections between species that fit together out in the wild.
And like the tree that housed the fort years ago, box elders, like many trees, can enliven our relationship to many aspects of our natural world.
Paul Zaenger is a retired National Park Service supervisory park ranger from the National Park Service. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area are among his park assignments. He can be reached at zae@bresnan.net.
