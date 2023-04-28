OUTDOORS: Box elder: An Arbor Day connection

Sunlight on the Uncompahgre River in the Baldridge Park Complex fights its way through branches and tiny leaves of water-loving trees. Box elders, cottonwoods, Russian olives, and willows crowd the shore. It seems that all are waiting for warmer temperatures to arrive. Find box elder trees in Black Canyon National Park downriver from East Portal as well. (Courtesy photo)  

Talk to a staff member at one of the area greenhouses about box elder trees and they may try to talk you out of buying one. There was a time when residents around the country planted many of these trees around their homes. They grow quickly casting a broad canopy of shade.   

But the list of reasons to dislike them is long, starting with the brittle limbs that easily break, and rot-susceptible trunks. Plus legions of box elder bugs that will conquer your home in late summer because they adore the warmth of your furnace.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?